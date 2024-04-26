2024 NFL draft tracker: Every pick in Round 2

After months of speculation, mock drafts, and expert predictions, the 2024 NFL draft started on Friday. The Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the No. 1 pick. The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels as the No. 2 pick, while the Patriots followed with Drake Maye as the No. 3 pick.

Six quarterbacks went in the first round, while three wide receivers were selected in the top nine picks.

With the Day 2 picks set to begin, we’re tracking every pick in Round 2.

