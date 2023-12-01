2024 NFL Draft: Top QBs to watch in Conference Championships

Ten games.

After a regular season filled with dramatic finishes, we have one weekend of ten conference championship games to close out the year.

In those games, there are three names at the quarterback position that stand out when discussing the 2024 NFL draft.

As these young men look to hoist their respective trophies in victory, they must conquer some of their biggest foes. We illustrate what’s at stake for each of these quarterbacks as they look to get the wins this weekend.

Before we go into detail, here is a list of the ten games on the docket:

Conference USA Championship: New Mexico State vs. #24 Liberty (Friday, 6 p.m. CST, CBSSN)

Pac-12 Championship: #5 Oregon vs. #3 Washington (Friday, 7 p.m. CST, ABC)

Big 12 Championship: #18 Oklahoma State vs. #7 Texas (11 a.m. CST, ABC)

MAC Championship: Miami (OH) vs. Toledo (11 a.m. CST, ESPN)

Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. UNLV (2 p.m. CST, Fox)

American Athletic Championship: SMU vs. #22 Tulane (3 p.m. CST, ABC)

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Troy (3 p.m. CST, ESPN)

SEC Championship: #1 Georgia vs. #8 Alabama (3 p.m. CST, CBS)

ACC Championship: #14 Louisville vs. #4 Florida State (7 p.m. CST, ABC)

Big Ten Championship: #2 Michigan vs. #16 Iowa (7 p.m. CST, Fox)

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

#2 Michigan is in for a slugfest against #16 Iowa at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday.

Iowa has made it to the Big Ten Championship, despite scoring only 18 points a game up to this point. It’s all because of their defense.

Their defense ranks fourth in the nation (and the Big Ten) in points allowed per game at 12.2. Michigan is first in the nation at 10.3.

This game has a chance to get ugly.

The only saving grace for us as fans is the Michigan offense led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

In the last three games, McCarthy has been doing just enough to get Michigan to edge out these crucial wins in the Big Ten.

He may be able to do it again on Saturday, but it’s been disappointing that McCarthy hasn’t been given a chance to do more in the passing game.

With Iowa only allowing two rushing touchdowns and being top-20 in rushing yards allowed, McCarthy could be forced into beating the Hawkeyes with his arm.

What a THROW this was by J.J. McCarthy 🎯@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/SE4XXAHgZM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Oregon QB Bo Nix

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The game of the weekend for QB-needy teams in 2024 happens tonight at 7 p.m. CST.

The Pac-12 championship pits the #5 Oregon Ducks against the #3 Washington Huskies.

Whoever wins this game is into the College Football Playoff. Whoever loses probably gets the consolation of a New Year’s Six bowl but no shot at a national title. The two top passing offenses in the nation will be on display in Las Vegas, so I hope you’re feeling lucky.

First, the Oregon Ducks, led by their seasoned quarterback Bo Nix. 2023 has been Nix’s best season, and a shot at the College Football Playoff to cement himself as a top prospect in next year’s draft would be a perfect way to end his roller coaster of a college career.

Nix’s age will continue to be a controversial talking point, but his ability on the field speaks for itself. He has shown a complete command of the Oregon offense and has been as efficient as anyone in the country throwing the football. Nix has the most passing yards in the country with 3,906, the second-most touchdowns with 37 and is the most accurate with a 78.6% completion percentage with only two interceptions (the least of any quarterback with 25+ touchdowns on the year)

OHHH MYYY 😳 This throw was wild from Bo Nix for @oregonfootball 😤 pic.twitter.com/m8TpePCP45 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

On the flip side of the coin, the always-dangerous Washington Huskies with their explosive gun-slinger Michael Penix Jr.

Throughout 2023, Penix has been at the top of the Heisman conversation with his electric style of play and rocket launcher of an arm.

Penix is only seven yards out of the lead for most passing yards in the country (3,899) on the way to leading one of the top passing attacks in the country.

His rapport with receivers Rome Adunze and Ja’Lynn Polk have been essential to this offense’s success and their explosive nature.

Penix and company will have to out-duel Nix and Oregon for the second time this season.

Their week seven matchup was truly one of the best games of the college football season. The two teams combined for 950+ yards of total offense, including 650+ yards through the air.

In the final game ever for the Pac-12, who will punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff?

WIDE OPEN Can't give Michael Penix Jr. a pass this easy to Rome Odunze 🍎🎯 @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/qo15RaSYjh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

