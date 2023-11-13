2024 NFL Draft: Top QB performances from week 11 of college football

On Saturday, there was a feeling that the focus had started to shift towards the postseason, and more importantly, the conference championships.

Before we can get there, these teams have to finish this season strong. That means having big performances from their quarterbacks.

There were some great performances, as well as some disappointing ones, that came from some of the top names in next year’s draft.

We take a quick look at some of their performances from this week, as the college football season gets close to winding down their regular season.

Florida State QB Jordan Travis

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Rivalry games are never easy, and the game between Miami and Florida State on Saturday was no exception.

Florida State squeaked out the win 27-20 to make it three straight wins against their rival from the other side of the state.

One of the main reasons why they pulled it out was the play of quarterback Jordan Travis, as he continues to make the crucial play at the end of games.

Travis ended the day with 19-of-31 with 265 yards and one touchdown to his favorite target, Keon Coleman.

Travis’ ability to win with both his arms and his legs makes him a viable weapon for the Seminoles as they continue their quest to the College Football Playoff.

Jordan Travis is a magician pic.twitter.com/UObB3lBTMh — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 11, 2023

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

With Jim Harbaugh gone, there were questions about what the gameplan would be for Michigan as they went up against a talented Penn State defense.

The answer? Run the ball.

A lot.

Their quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw only one pass in the second half of the game that drew a Penn State pass interference penalty.

On the stat sheet, there is not a single McCarthy pass against the Nittany Lions in the second half of this game.

McCarthy ended the game 7-for-8 with 60 yards. He did get 34 yards on eight runs, however, showing off a bit of his athleticism in the process.

This was a chance to see McCarthy against a bona fide defense in Penn State, with names like Chop Robinson and Kalen King. However, as the old adage goes, if it isn’t broken…don’t fix it.

The Michigan run game certainly was not broken on Saturday.

J.J. McCarthy leaves the field after Michigan’s win. pic.twitter.com/sh1rVlxyCW — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 11, 2023

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel

USA Today Sports

Oklahoma’s quarterback Dillon Gabriel put on an almost-flawless performance in a 59-20 shellacking of West Virginia.

Gabriel ended the day 23-of-36 with 423 yards and five touchdowns through the air. If that’s enough, he had 11 carries for 50 yards and added three more touchdowns on the ground.

Gabriel is an intriguing prospect. At 5’11”, 204 pounds, he is not the ideal size for an NFL quarterback, but he has the potential to put up gaudy numbers like this.

His eight touchdowns are the most by an Oklahoma quarterback in a single game in its history. That includes Heisman winners Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Seeing where he can end up in next year’s draft will be a fun experiment, as he does have his faults, but he is a very fun player to watch.

Dillon Gabriel was on another level tonight for @OU_Football 😤 Watch all EIGHT of his TDs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zHCc0YIbve — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

Oregon QB Bo Nix

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix continues to impress as the season goes along.

Nix and the Ducks outdueled Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans 36-27, as Oregon inches closer to potential College Football Playoff talks.

Nix ended the day 23-of-31 with 412 yards and four touchdowns.

The 23-year-old continues to impress as he is one of only nine quarterbacks with over 3,000 yards passing this season.

His evaluation as the year goes on will be interesting as he has shown some of the accuracy and, more importantly, command of the offense that has led Oregon’s offense to success this season.

As we get closer to the pre-draft process, Nix will have multiple chances to prove that he is the real deal, and potentially QB3 in the upcoming draft.

#Oregon QB Bo Nix is playing at such a high level, specifically in the red zone. His improvisation skills and accuracy have particularly shined in the red area over the last 3 weeks. Has 4 TD’s in each of his last two games. He’s a legit NFL prospect. pic.twitter.com/LtjiWb92wu — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 13, 2023

LSU QB Jayden Daniels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last, but most certainly not least, we have maybe the biggest wild-card in the upcoming draft.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Is he a day-three quarterback? Is he QB3 in this draft? What is his ceiling as a 6’4″, 210 pound quarterback who doesn’t slide? How will his play translate to the next level?

All of these questions surround him, but it’s as if Daniels doesn’t hear it.

As the only player in college football history to have 350+ passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a single game, Daniels has other things on his mind. And that’s to lead this LSU team as far as they can possibly go.

Daniels has played himself back into the Heisman conversation, and firmly in the eyes of pro scouts across the league.

Daniels’ playmaking ability is off the charts, and he is leading an offense that can drop an explosive play at the drop of a hat.

Daniels has to learn how to protect himself if he wants to be the face of a franchise, but when you have the ability that he has, the sky may be the limit for the former Arizona State Sun Devil.

Jayden Daniels speed is DIFFERENT! 85-yard touchdown run. His burst/acceleration is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/T8KkbvXmRx — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) November 12, 2023

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=86162,86153,86151,86149,86128,86134,86131]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire