2024 NFL Draft: Top QB Performances from week 6

Week six of college football was another insane week of football that was chock full of impressive performances from 2024 quarterback prospects.

There were some confirmations of some players, but there was also a few players that shined and earned themselves a spot on this list. Including a couple of names that have not been on this list before.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top performers from week six of the college football season.

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel

Sometimes a quarterback just needs that signature performance to get them into the mix for the NFL draft. For Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel, that signature performance came in one of the biggest games for the Sooners since Baker Mayfield was playing.

Last season, Oklahoma got throttled by Texas, in their yearly showdown known as the Red River Rivalry, by the score of 49-0. The Sooners had 39 total yards passing and two interceptions.

Saturday, Gabriel went 23-for-38 for 285 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 113 yards on 14 carries. Gabriel went toe-to-toe with Texas QB Quinn Ewers and when he had the ball last to win the game, he did not disappoint. He showed leadership and a swagger to his game that carried this Oklahoma team above a very talented Texas team.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels gutted out one of the gutsiest performances one will see this year. Having to leave the game after a late hit caused some undisclosed injury, Daniels helped LSU fight back, and ultimately fight off Missouri in the late stages of their matchup on Saturday.

Daniels ended the day 15-of-21 for 259 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 130 yards on the ground with another rushing touchdown. Daniels did it all both on the ground and through the air.

His ability to get out of the pocket and to run the football effectively made life difficult for the Missouri defense, especially with wide receiver Malik Nabers lurking in between the pockets of the defense. Daniels lifted this LSU offense on his back and willed them to victory, injury and all.

Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley

Coming into this game, Wyoming had not beaten Fresno State in the last four meetings. Needless to say, the Bulldogs had their number.

In walks senior quarterback Andrew Peasley and his NFL-caliber arm. Peasley ended the first half going 16-for-20 for 144 yards and all of his touchdowns. That outburst was enough to hold off the late surge of the Bulldogs and make the Broncos 2-0 to start conference play.

Peasley made some impressive throws throughout the first half, including a missile up the seam to receiver Wyatt Wieland for the first touchdown of the game.

🎯Andrew Peasley (19/27, 183yds, 3tds) ✅Not crazy numbers but had a huge 1st half with 3 passing TDs to help Wyoming get the W ✅Really good numbers off play action: 8/11, 79yds, 2tds ✅Past 2 games the passing attack has done some nice things 2 plays⬇️@7220sports pic.twitter.com/qAXUX8U1Ov — QB Spotlight (@QBspotlight) October 8, 2023

South Alabama QB Carter Bradley

South Alabama did not punt one time in their 55-7 domination of Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. When an offense is clicking on all cylinders like this, it takes multiple factors. A porous showing from the defense, a solid run game and, most of all, a quarterback firing on all cylinders.

The quarterback in question for South Alabama is senior quarterback Carter Bradley. Bradley went 20-for-29 for 303 yards and three touchdowns.

One of his better highlights was a 44-yard bomb that dropped in the bread basket of receiver Caullin Lacy to make the score 24-0.

Oregon State QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Oregon State quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has had a rough go of it since arriving on Clemson’s campus back in 2020. That’s what sent him to the west coast and why he spent his last year as an Oregon State Beaver.

Uiagalelei may have had one of his best performances as a college quarterback against California on Saturday. He went 19-for-25 for 275 yards and five touchdowns.

Uiagalelei had total command of the offense and showed insane touch as he dropped dimes all over the field. One of his favorite targets was Anthony Gould who had seven receptions for 117 yards. His tight end Jack Velling hauled in four receptions with three of them being for touchdowns.

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

North Carolina QB Drake Maye showed exactly why he could be considered the top quarterback prospect in this draft.

Drake Maye went 33-for-47 for 442 yards and three touchdowns and added 14 carries for 55 yards and another touchdown in UNC’s 40-7 win against Syracuse.

Maye could do no wrong as he hit his receivers all over the field. From throwing fastballs in the middle of the field to putting the perfect amount of touch on a slot fade, Maye made his case for QB1 in the draft with his performance.

If you don’t believe me, watch the anatomy of this 50-yard bomb and come back to me.

Drake Maye using his eyes and subtle pocket movements before throwing a 50-yard missile shot yesterday vs. Syracuse. This is QB poetry. pic.twitter.com/S3SnbSqEwK — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 8, 2023

Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke

There are some quarterbacks that are just so much fun that you can’t quit them. One of those quarterbacks is Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, and he had a great day against Kent State on Saturday.

Rourke went 20-for-32 for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the air, while adding another one more touchdown on the ground. The Ohio offense started sluggish and so did Rourke. He started 2-for-8 for 12 yards to start the game. He ended the game, for quick math purposes, 18-for-22 for 288 yards and his three touchdowns.

His arm talent is so impressive. He can put the ball pretty much anywhere he wants on the sideline, up the seam, wherever. There is a reason he is the number-one prospect for the CFL. Hopefully, he brings his talents to the NFL first.

Last, but certainly not least, is the quarterback that has been linked to the Minnesota Vikings more than anyone else. J.J. McCarthy had an effortless day against the Minnesota defense, going 14-for-20 for 219 yards and a touchdown while adding two more touchdowns on the ground.

McCarthy continuously rips these throws in the intermediate parts of the field and it just makes you think about what he could do with the Mesh crossing routes that Kevin O’Connell likes to call. McCarthy makes every throw look easy and has the highest PFF grade of all the projected first-round quarterbacks (90.6).

QB1 got it done last night. Relive J.J. McCarthy's highlights in @UMichFootball's easy 52-10 win at Minnesota. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HrKQSMNytB — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 8, 2023

