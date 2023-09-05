2024 NFL Draft: Top prospect performances in Week 1

After this last weekend of college football, it is clear that this is going to be a fun season all across the country. Even better, there are going to be a ton of talented prospects to highlight throughout the season leading up to the 2024 draft.

Understandably, some fans may not want to look ahead to the draft yet. However, it’s never a bad time to see the next crop of players that could potentially become Vikings next season. After all, anybody that’s wearing the purple and gold now had to play on Saturdays.

Here are a few of the 2024 NFL draft prospects that caught my eye over the weekend.

Minnesota S Tyler Nubin

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

After becoming one of only two safeties to make The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s Top-50 big board, Tyler Nubin proved why the hype was so intense coming into 2023.

Nubin ended the game with three tackles and two interceptions. Minnesota had him as the single-high safety throughout the night, letting Nubin showcase his ability as a ranging free safety.

The second interception was the most impressive as he read the eyes of quarterback Jeff Sims as he tried to hit his target up the seam. If the Vikings still have questions at the safety position after this season, Nubin could be an intriguing prospect to watch.

North Carolina DL Kaimon Rucker

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina defensive line made life miserable for South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Gamecock offense. They combined for 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks on the night.

One of the main contributors was defensive lineman Kaimon Rucker, who accumulated eight total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Rucker and the rest of the North Carolina front seven had a field day.

Rucker consistently got home using his chop and bull rush to push the pocket and disengage would-be blockers. With questions surrounding this defense, another defender that is stout against the run and has ability to rush the passer may be something the Vikings look for early in this year’s draft.

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While Rattler was running for his life, he did find a go-to option in wide receiver Xavier Legette.

His ability to go up and get the football was on full display as he gathered in nine receptions for 178 yards, a career-high for Legette and a school record for a season opener.

Legette looks every bit of his 6’3″, 227-pound frame, and he used it to out-muscle defensive backs at the catch point. He also showed a knack for getting yards after the catch on a few crossing patterns.

While the receiver room looks pretty full for the Vikings, there are no big-bodied guys. If O’Connell wants to add that type of receiver, Legette would be a prime candidate.

Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State pulled away in the second half of their dominant 45-21 win against LSU. One of the reasons why was the LSU offense getting stonewalled in short-yardage situations throughout the night. The front seven of the Seminoles controlled the line of scrimmage, and the best player on that line is Jared Verse.

Verse was a highly touted prospect after last season, but he decided to return to FSU. While Verse did not put any of the four sacks on the stat sheet, he was consistently double-teamed and allowed for one-on-one matchups for the rest of his teammates to take advantage of.

Verse is a top-ten talent in this upcoming draft and has an argument for being the first defensive player off the board.

LSU DL Mekhi Wingo

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

While the LSU defense got worn down by the FSU offense, one of the bright spots for the Tigers was interior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo. Wearing the number 18 for LSU is a tradition for the Tigers. According to head coach Brian Kelly, wearing number 18 signifies a player “who brings all those traits of someone who leads in an extraordinary manner…The attention to detail, great focus, represents the program in a positive way in the classroom, in the community and on the field.”

Wingo led the Tigers on the field Saturday night, as he consistently pushed the pocket for quarterback Jordan Travis and stifled the run game in the first half. The interior of Florida State’s offensive linemen was no contest in one-on-one situations with Wingo. The Seminoles only found success in the run game when they brought Jaheim Bell in the backfield to help mitigate some of the early penetration.

Wingo’s football IQ, agility and 6’0″, 295 pound frame make him a candidate to be a prospect the Vikings could have their eyes on come April.

Washington WR Jalen McMillan

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has a significant one-two punch at the wide receiver position that combined for 227 yards through the air. Between Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. will have a fun time in the Pac-12 this season.

McMillan jumped off the page on Saturday because of the efficiency in his route-running. There are no wasted steps. No hesitations. Every step has a purpose and is one step closer to beating the defender in front of him.

McMillan consistently beat double teams in the red zone and down the field, showcasing an uncanny ability to create separation. While Odunze had more yards, McMillan had the same impact stretching the defense both vertically and horizontally.

O’Connell’s offense is made to make the job of the quarterback easier. There is nothing easier than being able to look at a receiver and see an ocean of separation surrounding him. McMillan’s route-running will make him a target for the Vikings if he falls to day two of the NFL draft.

