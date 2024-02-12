2024 NFL Draft – Top 50 players post Senior Bowl
With the Senior Bowl all wrapped up, we can start putting together the first big board on where these players stand. With more and more tape study and players making a name for themselves during the start of the pre-draft process, things become more and more clear.
Here is Natalie Miller’s first Big Board of the year through the top 50 players:
Top 10
11-25
11. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
12. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
13. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
14. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn St
15. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
16. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
17. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon
18. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
19. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
20. JC Latham, OT, Alabama
21. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
22. Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
23. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
24. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
25. Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
26-40
26. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
27. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
28. Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
29. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
30. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
31. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
32. JerZhan Newton, DL, Illinois
33. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
34. Bralen Tice, EDGE, Washington
35. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
36. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
37. T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
38. Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State
39. Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State
40. Devontev Walker, WR, North Carolina
41-50
41. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
42. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
43. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
44. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
45. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
46. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
47. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
48. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
49. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
50. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington