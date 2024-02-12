2024 NFL Draft – Top 50 players post Senior Bowl

With the Senior Bowl all wrapped up, we can start putting together the first big board on where these players stand. With more and more tape study and players making a name for themselves during the start of the pre-draft process, things become more and more clear.

Here is Natalie Miller’s first Big Board of the year through the top 50 players:

Top 10

11-25

11. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

12. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

13. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

14. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn St

15. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

16. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

17. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon

18. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

19. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

20. JC Latham, OT, Alabama

21. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

22. Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

23. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

24. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

25. Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

26-40

26. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

27. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

28. Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

29. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

30. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

31. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

32. JerZhan Newton, DL, Illinois

33. Graham Barton, OL, Duke

34. Bralen Tice, EDGE, Washington

35. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

36. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

37. T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

38. Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State

39. Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State

40. Devontev Walker, WR, North Carolina

41-50

41. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

42. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

43. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

44. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

45. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

46. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

47. Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan

48. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

49. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

50. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

