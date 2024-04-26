2024 NFL draft: Top-50 players left for the Browns to target according to Draft Wire

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft is in the books with all but three teams making selections. The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams, but luckily for them, the board could not have fallen much better for them.

Only one defensive tackle was taken, there was not a huge run on wide receivers as expected, and some young and athletic offensive tackles remain on the board as well. Long story short, the Browns will have not just a few extremely talented options to choose from when they come on the board with pick No. 54 in the 2024 NFL draft.

Will the Browns get aggressive and trade up for a guy who slipped out of the first round, stand pat with the 54th pick, or will they move out of the second round for the third straight season?

And thanks to our friends at Draft Wire, we have a look at who their top 50 players still left on the board are. Here are their best available players left with the first 32 picks in the books.

