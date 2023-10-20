2024 NFL draft: Update Top 50 draft prospects
With the NFL season just two weeks from the midway point, we have updated our top 50 draft-eligible prospects for the 2024 NFL draft. It has become fairly clear where the positions of strength are in this draft class and where it is lacking. If you are in the market for a quarterback or wide receiver, this is the draft for you. If your team is hoping to land an inside linebacker or interior offensive lineman, the pickings are slim.
6 = CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
7 – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
8 – WR Malik Nabers, LSU
9 – EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
10 – CB Kalen King, Penn State
11 – EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
12 = DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
13 = WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
14 – QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
15 – CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
16 – WR Rome Odunze, Washington
17 – EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
19 – EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
20 – S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
26 – OT JC Latham, Alabama
27 – EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
28 – S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
29 – OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
30 – CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
36 – CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
37 – DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
38 – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
39 – EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
40 – DT Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
46 – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
47 – CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
48 – OT Patrick Paul, Houston
49 – RB Brandon Brooks, Texas
50 – DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati