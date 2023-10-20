2024 NFL draft: Update Top 50 draft prospects

With the NFL season just two weeks from the midway point, we have updated our top 50 draft-eligible prospects for the 2024 NFL draft. It has become fairly clear where the positions of strength are in this draft class and where it is lacking. If you are in the market for a quarterback or wide receiver, this is the draft for you. If your team is hoping to land an inside linebacker or interior offensive lineman, the pickings are slim.

No. 1-5

No. 6-10

6 = CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

7 – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

8 – WR Malik Nabers, LSU

9 – EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

10 – CB Kalen King, Penn State

No. 11-15

11 – EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

12 = DT Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

13 = WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

14 – QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

15 – CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

No. 16-20

16 – WR Rome Odunze, Washington

17 – EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

18 – QB Bo Nix, Oregon

19 – EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

20 – S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

No. 21-25

No. 26-30

26 – OT JC Latham, Alabama

27 – EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

28 – S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

29 – OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

30 – CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

No. 31-35

No. 36-40

36 – CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

37 – DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

38 – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

39 – EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

40 – DT Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

No. 41-45

No. 46-50

46 – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

47 – CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

48 – OT Patrick Paul, Houston

49 – RB Brandon Brooks, Texas

50 – DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire