2024 NFL draft top 150 prospects: Pre-Combine edition
The 2024 NFL draft is quickly approaching.
While free agency does come before the draft, that will only shift the needs of teams–the Buffalo Bills included.
It’s still fair game to give grades and rank prospects all throughout the offseason leading up to the draft, even now… and that’s exactly what our friends at Draft Wire did.
Here’s Draft Wire’s current top-150 prospects ranking ahead of the 2024 NFL draft:
6-10 overall
6. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
7. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
8. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
9. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
10. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
11-20 overall
11. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
12. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
13. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
14. Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, DT, Illinois
15. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
16. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
17. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
18. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
19. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
20. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
41-60 overall
41. Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
42. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
43. Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
44. Josh Newton, CB, TCU
45. Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
46. Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami FL
47. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
48. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
49. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
50. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
51. Jaden Elliss, EDGE, Utah
52. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
53. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami FL
54. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
55. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
56. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
57. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
58. Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
59. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
60. Brandon Dorlus, DE, Oregon
121-150 overall
121. Dewayne Carter, DT, Duke
122. Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane
123. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
124. D.J. James, CB, Auburn
125. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh
126. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
127. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
128. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
129. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
130. Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas
131. Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
132. Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville
133. Gabe Hall, DL, Baylor
134. JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
135. Kinglsey Eguakun, IOL, Florida
136. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
137. Jaylin Simpson, DB, Auburn
138. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
139. Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane
140. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
141. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
142. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
143. Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
144. Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
145. Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
146. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
147. Andrew Raym, C, Oklahoma
148. Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina
149. Grayson Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
150. Trey Taylor, S, Air Force