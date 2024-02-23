2024 NFL draft top 150 prospects: Pre-Combine edition

The 2024 NFL draft is quickly approaching.

While free agency does come before the draft, that will only shift the needs of teams–the Buffalo Bills included.

It’s still fair game to give grades and rank prospects all throughout the offseason leading up to the draft, even now… and that’s exactly what our friends at Draft Wire did.

Here’s Draft Wire’s current top-150 prospects ranking ahead of the 2024 NFL draft:

Top 5

6-10 overall

6. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

7. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

8. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

9. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

10. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

11-20 overall

11. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

12. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

13. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

14. Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, DT, Illinois

15. Graham Barton, OL, Duke

16. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

17. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

18. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

19. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

20. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

21-40 overall

41-60 overall

41. Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

42. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

43. Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

44. Josh Newton, CB, TCU

45. Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

46. Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami FL

47. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

48. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

49. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

50. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

51. Jaden Elliss, EDGE, Utah

52. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

53. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami FL

54. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

55. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

56. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

57. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

58. Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State

59. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

60. Brandon Dorlus, DE, Oregon

61-90 overall

91-120 overall

121-150 overall

121. Dewayne Carter, DT, Duke

122. Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane

123. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

124. D.J. James, CB, Auburn

125. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh

126. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

127. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

128. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

129. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

130. Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas

131. Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State

132. Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville

133. Gabe Hall, DL, Baylor

134. JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

135. Kinglsey Eguakun, IOL, Florida

136. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

137. Jaylin Simpson, DB, Auburn

138. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

139. Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

140. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

141. Maason Smith, DT, LSU

142. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

143. Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

144. Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

145. Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

146. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington

147. Andrew Raym, C, Oklahoma

148. Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina

149. Grayson Murphy, EDGE, UCLA

150. Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

