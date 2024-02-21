2024 NFL draft top 150 prospects: Pre-Combine edition
Weeks upon weeks of watching college game film, All-22 tape and more than a few games in person and the individual big board is finally taking some real shape. With the NFL Scouting Combine coming next week, it’s time to reveal the base rankings of the top 150 players I’ve evaluated for the 2024 NFL draft.
There likely won’t be any radical changes even after the combine and pro day workouts. Verifiable character issues and medical problems are about the only things that can swing prospects radically, though unexpected measurements or workout numbers can also create some later movement. Note that this is an overall ranking, not a prediction of draft order.
Without further ado, the top 150 prospects as graded entering the 2024 combine.
Top 5
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
2. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
3. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
4. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
5. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
6-10 overall
6. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
7. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
8. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
9. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
10. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
11-20 overall
11. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
12. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
13. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
14. Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, DT, Illinois
15. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
16. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
17. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
18. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
19. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
20. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
21-40 overall
21. Byron Murphy, DT, Texas
22. Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
23. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
24. Brian Thomas, WR, LSU
25. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
26. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
27. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
28. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
29. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
30. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
31. Jordan Morgan, OG, Arizona
32. Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
33. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
34. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
35. T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
36. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
37. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
38. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
39. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
40. Zack Frazier, IOL, West Virginia
41-60 overall
41. Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri
42. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
43. Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
44. Josh Newton, CB, TCU
45. Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
46. Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami FL
47. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
48. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
49. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
50. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
51. Jaden Elliss, EDGE, Utah
52. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
53. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami FL
54. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
55. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
56. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
57. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
58. Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
59. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
60. Brandon Dorlus, DE, Oregon
61-90 overall
61. Cole Bishop, S, Utah
62. Ricky Piersall, WR, Florida
63. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
64. Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
65. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
66. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
67. Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
68. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
69. Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
70. Sedrick Van Pran, IOL, Georgia
71. Calen Bullock, S, USC
72. Christian Jones, OT, Texas
73. Zac Zinter, IOL, Michigan
74. Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
75. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
76. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
77. Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois
78. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
79. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
80. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
81. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech
82. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
83. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
84. Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU
85. Beau Brade, DB, Maryland
86. Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Clemson
87. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
88. Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
89. Christian Haynes, IOL, UConn
90. Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
91-120 overall
91. Jarvis Brownlee, CB, Louisville
92. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
93. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
94. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
95. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
96. Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
97. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
98. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky
99. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
100. Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State
101. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
102. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
103. Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
104. Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
105. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
106. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
107. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
108. Brenden Rice, WR, USC
109. Mason McCormick, IOL, South Dakota State
110. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
111. Luke McCaffrey, WR Rice
112. Mohamed Kamara EDGE, Colorado State
113. Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
114. McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
115. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
116. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
117. Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
118. Delmar Glaze, OL, Maryland
119. Javon Baker, WR, UCF
120. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
121-150 overall
121. Dewayne Carter, DT, Duke
122. Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane
123. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
124. D.J. James, CB, Auburn
125. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh
126. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M
127. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
128. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
129. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
130. Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas
131. Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
132. Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville
133. Gabe Hall, DL, Baylor
134. JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
135. Kinglsey Eguakun, IOL, Florida
136. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
137. Jaylin Simpson, DB, Auburn
138. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
139. Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane
140. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
141. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
142. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State
143. Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State
144. Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
145. Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
146. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington
147. Andrew Raym, C, Oklahoma
148. Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina
149. Grayson Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
150. Trey Taylor, S, Air Force