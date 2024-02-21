2024 NFL draft top 150 prospects: Pre-Combine edition

Weeks upon weeks of watching college game film, All-22 tape and more than a few games in person and the individual big board is finally taking some real shape. With the NFL Scouting Combine coming next week, it’s time to reveal the base rankings of the top 150 players I’ve evaluated for the 2024 NFL draft.

There likely won’t be any radical changes even after the combine and pro day workouts. Verifiable character issues and medical problems are about the only things that can swing prospects radically, though unexpected measurements or workout numbers can also create some later movement. Note that this is an overall ranking, not a prediction of draft order.

Without further ado, the top 150 prospects as graded entering the 2024 combine.

Top 5

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

2. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

3. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

4. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

5. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

6-10 overall

6. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

7. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

8. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

9. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

10. Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

11-20 overall

11. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

12. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

13. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

14. Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, DT, Illinois

15. Graham Barton, OL, Duke

16. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

17. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

18. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

19. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

20. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

21-40 overall

21. Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

22. Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

23. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

24. Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

25. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

26. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

27. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

28. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

29. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

30. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

31. Jordan Morgan, OG, Arizona

32. Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

33. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

34. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

35. T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

36. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

37. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

38. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

39. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

40. Zack Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

41-60 overall

41. Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

42. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

43. Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

44. Josh Newton, CB, TCU

45. Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

46. Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami FL

47. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

48. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

49. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

50. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

51. Jaden Elliss, EDGE, Utah

52. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

53. Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami FL

54. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

55. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

56. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

57. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

58. Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State

59. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

60. Brandon Dorlus, DE, Oregon

61-90 overall

61. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

62. Ricky Piersall, WR, Florida

63. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

64. Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

65. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

66. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

67. Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

68. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

69. Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

70. Sedrick Van Pran, IOL, Georgia

71. Calen Bullock, S, USC

72. Christian Jones, OT, Texas

73. Zac Zinter, IOL, Michigan

74. Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

75. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

76. Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA

77. Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois

78. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

79. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri

80. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

81. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech

82. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

83. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

84. Mekhi Wingo, DT, LSU

85. Beau Brade, DB, Maryland

86. Jeremiah Trotter, LB, Clemson

87. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

88. Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

89. Christian Haynes, IOL, UConn

90. Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

91-120 overall

91. Jarvis Brownlee, CB, Louisville

92. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

93. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

94. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

95. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

96. Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas

97. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

98. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

99. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

100. Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State

101. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

102. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

103. Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

104. Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

105. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

106. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

107. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

108. Brenden Rice, WR, USC

109. Mason McCormick, IOL, South Dakota State

110. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

111. Luke McCaffrey, WR Rice

112. Mohamed Kamara EDGE, Colorado State

113. Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

114. McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

115. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

116. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

117. Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

118. Delmar Glaze, OL, Maryland

119. Javon Baker, WR, UCF

120. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

121-150 overall

121. Dewayne Carter, DT, Duke

122. Jarius Monroe, CB, Tulane

123. Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

124. D.J. James, CB, Auburn

125. Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh

126. Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

127. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

128. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

129. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

130. Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas

131. Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State

132. Jawhar Jordan, RB, Louisville

133. Gabe Hall, DL, Baylor

134. JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

135. Kinglsey Eguakun, IOL, Florida

136. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia

137. Jaylin Simpson, DB, Auburn

138. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

139. Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

140. Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

141. Maason Smith, DT, LSU

142. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

143. Jarrian Jones, CB, Florida State

144. Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

145. Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

146. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, EDGE, Washington

147. Andrew Raym, C, Oklahoma

148. Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina

149. Grayson Murphy, EDGE, UCLA

150. Trey Taylor, S, Air Force

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire