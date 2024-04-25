2024 NFL draft: Time, TV schedule and how to watch Round 1

Detroit will play backdrop to the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night with the rebuilding New England Patriots getting the spotlight treatment.

The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders appear to be locked in to the top-two picks, but the Patriots, who are sitting at No. 3 overall, have openly discussed their willingness to listen to trade offers.

Whether they actually go through with it or not remains to be seen.

This is an offensive-heavy draft with multiple quarterbacks, receivers and offensive tackles capable of giving the struggling Patriots a dramatic facelift heading into the 2024 season.

For those hoping to tune in to see New England make their pick, we’ve estimated around the time they’d be on the clock. There’s also the possibility they could trade back up later in the first round with them also owning the No. 34 overall pick in the second round.

Here’s how to watch Round 1 of the draft:

Event information:

2024 NFL draft, Round 1, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Location:

Detroit, Michigan

Television channels:

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC

Live stream:

FuboTV (try it for free)

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire