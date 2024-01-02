2024 NFL draft: Tanking Rankings entering Week 18

An anti-climactic Week 18

The Carolina Panthers are so awful that the Chicago Bears didn’t have to wait until after the final regular-season game to find out if they would have the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. That’s because of the Arizona Cardinals’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It locked up the No. 1 overall pick for Carolina, er, um, Chicago. Looking at the overall bottom of the pack, here’s how the NFL draft order stacks up heading into Week 18…

12. Minnesota Vikings (7-9, ,strength of schedule .507)

The Vikings have big quarterback decisions in the future. Re-sign Kirk Cousins for millions? Or is it time to try and trade up or draft a QB?

11. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9 , strength of schedule .489)

The Raiders went into Indy with high hopes and wound up leaving with another “L.”

10. Chicago Bears (7-9,, strength of schedule .463)

The Bears are sitting pretty with book-end picks in the top 10 of the NFL draft.

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-9, strength of schedule .423)

The Falcons aren’t awful. They Falcons aren’t good. They are consistently inconsistent.

8. New York Jets (6-10, strength of schedule .507)

Imagine if the Jets decided to draft a quarterback to be ready for when Aaron Rodgers checks out. Now, that would be priceless.

7. Tennessee Titans (5-11, , strength of schedule 529)

Derrick Henry has to be wondering how Tennessee fell so far so fast.

6. LA Chargers (5-11, strength of schedule .526)

It will be interesting to see what direction the Chargers go with a head coach. Getting tired hearing of about how talented this team is. At some point, you are what your record says you are and the Bolts have been mediocre or less for several years.

5. New York Giants (5-11, strength of schedule .511)

The MetLife winds made sure that Mason Crosby’s 54-yard field goal attempt to beat the Rams did not go through the goalposts.

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12, strength of schedule .562)

Jonathan Gannon returned to Philadelphia and led the Cardinals to a stunning upset of the Eagles. Will Arizona be upset it isn’t in the running for Caleb Williams, in all likelihood, without a trade?

3. New England Patriots (4-12, strength of schedule .518)

Bill Belichick or someone else has to be looking at another QB because Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe don’t seem to be the next Greg Brady, let alone Tom Brady.

2. Washington Commanders (4-12, strength of schedule .515)

The Commanders are down and out with seven straight losses.

1. Chicago Bears vis Carolina Panthers (2-14, strength of schedule .518)

This is what the Panthers and their fans got for the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

