2024 NFL draft: Steelers snag Diontae Johnson replacement in latest ESPN mock

There’s no getting around it: The Pittsburgh Steelers must use one of their seven picks in the upcoming NFL draft on a wide receiver. Not having filled the void left by the trade of leading receiver Diontae Johnson in free agency could force their hand early.

After taking Duke center Graham Barton with their first-round pick at No. 20, ESPN’s Field Yates has Pittsburgh taking Michigan receiver Roman Wilson.

The Steelers will likely target a wide receiver early in the draft, and Wilson has excellent route running skills, extremely reliable hands and elite speed (4.39 in the 40). Be it Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under center, pairing Wilson — who had 12 touchdowns in 2023 — with George Pickens would help this offense.

Johnson is one of the NFL’s better route runners, and, say what you want about him, he did improve his ball-dropping yips. Should everything Wilson boasted at the college level translate to the NFL, he could very well be an upgrade over Johnson.

If Russell Wilson wins the job this offseason, we’d hear a lot of “Wilson-to-Wilson,” which would only benefit third-year receiver George Pickens.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire