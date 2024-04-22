2024 NFL draft: Steelers open to taking a quarterback

In our latest Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft, we speculated that the Steelers could trade newly-acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a draft-day deal with the Denver Broncos to help build this team up at other spots.

For some, this might seem far-fetched but after listening to general manager Omar Khan speak to the media on Monday, this might not be such a stretch after all.

Khan was honest about the potential future of Fields with the team and that the team is open to the idea of drafting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.

“There’s some good players there, and I wouldn’t close the door on anything,” Khan said. “There’s an opportunity to improve that room. Obviously, we’ll look at it. We have three guys that are on one-year deals and we have to be open to it.”

The Steelers are unlikely to give Fields his fifth-year option, especially given they also need to decide on running back Najee Harris as well as the fact that Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback this season.

We are all for the Steelers adding a quarterback in the second or third round this year even if they don’t trade away Fields. Poor planning by the Steelers toward the end of Ben Roethlisberger’s career has been haunting them so we are glad to hear them thinking more proactively.

