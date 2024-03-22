2024 NFL draft: Steelers land huge offensive tackle in new mock

The team beat writers at The Athletic put together their own mock draft for the 2024 NFL draft and for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was longtime beat writer Mark Kaboly making Pittsburgh’s pick.

Kaboly opted for former Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims at pick No. 20 for the Steelers. Here’s what Kaboly had to say about the pick:

The Steelers selected raw, yet huge Georgia tackle Broderick Jones last year, and adding an even bigger Bulldogs tackle this year is on top of their list. Mims is 6-7 and 340 pounds but started only eight games in his collegiate career. He did not allow a sack or pressure in more than 400 pass-blocking snaps, though, and his tangibles are off the board — starting with the 5.07-second 40-yard dash he posted at the combine. Mims’ ceiling is unlimited, but there is a bit of risk given his lack of playing time. That could prove to be good for the Steelers, as he might fall to them because of it. With the Steelers making it known that they want to build out their offensive line, and with starting tackle Dan Moore Jr. entering the final year of his contract, Mims made perfect sense at this spot. And, oh yeah, Mike Tomlin loves Georgia players.

While I can appreciate Mims as a prospect and the connection to Georgia and Broderick Jones is obvious, this doesn’t feel like the best use of the picks. The Steelers have some fairly clear needs and three starting spots open. Offensive tackle isn’t one of them. Center Jackson Powers-Johnson, defensive back Cooper DeJean, cornerback Nate Wiggins and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell would all make more sense with this all-important first pick.

