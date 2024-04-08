2024 NFL draft: Steelers hosting speedy CB for Top 30 visit
According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers will host former Rutgers cornerback Max Melton for a Top 30 predraft visit.
The Steelers added cornerback Donte Jackson in the trade that sent top wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. He should be a solid outside starter to pair up with Joey Porter Jr. Nevertheless, another top cornerback is needed, whether in the slot or boundary.
Melton is a natural slot cornerback but isn’t limited to just that. He is a long strider with good length and lots of closing speed. Melton also has exceptional ball skills and does a great job tracking the football in the air. The only real downside of Melton’s game as far as the Steelers go is his struggles in defending the run.
Rutgers @RFootball corner Max Melton (4.39 speed, 40.5 vertical and 11-4 broad jump, eight career interceptions, 6-0, 190) visiting #Steelers on Monday, has visited #Jets #Giants @KPRC2
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 8, 2024
Melton projects as a late second, early third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. His skills in many other draft classes would warrant him being selected higher but this class is very deep and talented.