2024 NFL draft: Steelers host Texas WR Adonai Mitchell for Top 30 visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy scouting top wide receivers for the 2024 NFL draft. They have had in multiple receivers for Top 30 visits but former Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is the first guy they have brought in who would be a first-round pick. Pittsburgh is scheduled to meet with Mitchell on Tuesday.

The Steelers got a close look at Mitchell at the Texas Pro Day when wide receivers coach Zach Azzani was in attendance. Mitchell’s teammate Xavier Worthy stole the show at the scouting combine with his record-breaking 40-time but when you put on the film, it’s clear Mitchell is a far more complete player.

Pittsburgh is in the market for a starting wide receiver after trading away Diontae Johnson early in free agency. The team signed Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason but none of them provides the type of punch Mitchell could along with George Pickens.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire