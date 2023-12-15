2024 NFL draft: Steelers do full roster reset in new mock draft
At this point, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that this is the last season with Mike Tomlin as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. If this happens and the team moves on from Tomlin after 17 seasons, we could see a huge turnover on the roster as well.
Here is our latest updated seven-round mock draft and we flip everything on its head like Tomlin is out and a new coach is putting his stamp on the franchise.
First round - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
Second round - C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
A new quarterback means a new center and Jackson Powers-Johnson is as NFL-ready as any interior lineman in this draft.
Third round - S Tykee Smith, Georgia
Tykee Smith doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his coverage skills. He’s a perfect fit as a hybrid free/strong safety.
Fourth round - LB Junior Colson, Michigan
It’s hard to say which veteran inside linebackers stick around but we love Colson’s game. He’s big and strong and a downhill run-stuffer.
Fourth round - CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
We love Joey Porter Jr. and have high hopes for a return of Cory Trice but Khyree is an excellent value here as a guy who can line up inside or outside.
Sixth round - WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Ainias Smith is your prototypical Swiss Army knife of a player. He is explosive whether it is as a running back, wide receiver or in the return game.
Seventh round - DL Gabe Hall, Baylor
Gabe Hall has the type of size the Steelers covet for their 3-4 and he’s a nice developmental player this late.