2024 NFL draft start time, TV channel

The NFL draft kicks off Thursday from Detroit, Mich.

All seven rounds of the selection process are spread out across three days. It will air live on NFL Network and ESPN. Fans can also follow some writers on social media who will tip picks before they show on TV, although we’re not certain which writers will do that again this year so we’ll refrain from naming names.

Here’s a quick rundown of the days of the draft and the times each day’s festivities begin:

Day 1, Thursday

Rounds: 1

Start time: 5:00pm Pacific Time

Day 2, Friday

Rounds: 2-3

Start time: 4:00pm PT

Day 3, Saturday

Rounds: 4-7

Start time: 9:00am PT

The 49ers aren’t slated to pick until late in each round, but trades up are definitely on the table, as well as a trade of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, so San Francisco fans have plenty of reason to watch all of the festivities.

