2024 NFL draft: Shedeur Sanders vs Bo Nix is must-see TV next week

We have already talked about how the September showdown between Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and USC quarterback Caleb Williams on September 30 might be the college football game of the year. But the week before we get a matchup also as good as Colorado travels to take on the Oregon Ducks and quarterback Bo Nix.

Nix is one of a half dozen quarterbacks in college football shaping Williams to be among the top signal callers selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Sanders threw his name into the ring three weeks ago with a huge Colorado debut after transferring from Jackson State, following his dad Deion as he took over the head coach position.

Sanders had perhaps his most impressive performance of the year on Saturday night. With star wide receiver Travis Hunter out of the game, Sanders found a way to claw back and lead his team to a huge double-overtime win.

Meanwhile, Nix is coming off another big win, this time at home over the University of Hawaii. Nix threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns in a short day thanks to a 55-10 blowout win. Nix has 646 passing yards on the season and has outscored their opponents 174-47.

Nix vs. Sanders is going to be a great one to watch as they are easily the best quarterback either has faced this season.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire