2024 NFL Draft: See the UCF Knights who are charging on
Seven Knights continue their journey from Central Florida to the big league.
Two players were drafted, and five were signed as undrafted free agents.
Here are the UCF players that are heading to the NFL:
Javon Baker
Baker was the first UCF player selected in the NFL draft this year in Round 4 as the 110th pick. The wide receiver will join the New England Patriots. “A Knight in New England,” the team posted on social media. Baker finished his senior season with 53 receptions, 1139 yards, and 7 TDs.
UCF ➡️ New England
Patriots got a steal in Javon Baker!@Javondbaker1 | #NFLDraft | @Patriots pic.twitter.com/2d8pcwQuWe
— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 27, 2024
Tylan Grable
The Buffalo Bills selected offensive lineman Tylan Grable as the 204th pick in Round 6.
UCF ➡️ Buffalo
Tylan Grable is ready to Circle the Wagons!@tylanmalik | #NFLDraft | @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/25Rg5prdEF
— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 27, 2024
Jason Johnson
Linebacker Jason Johnson signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Jason’s final season at UCF 115 total tackles, 66 solo, 45 assisted, and three sacks.
UCF ➡️ Dallas
Jason Johnson is a Cowboy!!@jtown_8 | @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/BgJGSfJuLt
— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 27, 2024
Tre’mon Morris-Brash
Tre’mon Morris-Brash signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive end. Brash in 2023 finished the season with 57 total tackles, 38 solo, 19 assisted, and 8.5 sacks.
UCF ➡️ Los Angeles
Tre’mon Morris-Brash is a Charger!!@Dolladrop3 | @chargers pic.twitter.com/pgftDZIaHw
— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 28, 2024
John Rhys Plumlee
The former quarterback signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Plumlee finished his 2023 season with 2271 yards, 15 TDs, and 8 Ints.
Extremely fired up to be a part of #SteelerNation #HereWeGo #G10rytoGod pic.twitter.com/uvfdHcUmxq
— John Rhys Plumlee (@JohnRhysPlumlee) April 28, 2024
Alec Holler
Alec Holler will be playing with the Dallas Cowboys. Holler finished the 2023 season with 24 receptions, 244 yards, and 2 TDs.
UCF ➡️ Dallas
Alec Holler is a Cowboy!!@AlecHoller | @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/tbnM5J77yz
— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 28, 2024
Shaun Peterson Jr.
The defensive end stays in the Sunshine State as he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Peterson, in his 2023 season, had 14 total tackles, 10 solo, 4 assisted, one sack, and a forced fumble.
UCF ➡️ Tampa Bay
Shaun Peterson Jr is a Buccaneer!!@pressure_3 | @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/P7ePU8vOLh
— UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 28, 2024
