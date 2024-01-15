Advertisement

2024 NFL draft: New Seahawks 7-round mock draft

Curt Popejoy
·2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks will head into the 2024 offseason with a new head coach after longtime coach Pete Carroll and the team parted ways. This one took us by surprise and while we aren’t sure who will be the new head coach, this updated seven-round mock draft hits all the big needs for the Seahawks including loading up along the line of scrimmage and landing a future franchise quarterback.

First round - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Third round - QB Jordan Travis, Florida State

Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is pressured by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is pressured by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Third round - DT DeWayne Carter, Duke

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) looks on just before the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) looks on just before the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth round - LB Tommy Eichenberg - Ohio State

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates a tackle during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch<br>Ncaa Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes
Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates a tackle during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Ncaa Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes

Fifth round - TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Jaheim Bell (6) during the warm ups before the game against the North Alabama Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Jaheim Bell (6) during the warm ups before the game against the North Alabama Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth round - G Miles Frazier, LSU

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive linemen Emery Jones Jr. (50), Miles Frazier (70) and Charles Turner III (69) block during the second half against the Mississippi Rebelsat Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive linemen Emery Jones Jr. (50), Miles Frazier (70) and Charles Turner III (69) block during the second half against the Mississippi Rebelsat Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Seventh round - OT Delmar Glaze, Maryland

Sep 30, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws as offensive lineman Delmar Glaze (74) blocks during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws as offensive lineman Delmar Glaze (74) blocks during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire