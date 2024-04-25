2024 NFL draft schedule for Round 1, TV, streaming options

The 2024 NFL draft begins today, April 25. Tonight will just be the first round of the draft, with 32 players getting selected by NFl teams.

The Arizona Cardinals have two selections, the fourth and 27th picks. That could change with any potential trade.

The draft will take place in Detroit.

Teams will have 10 minutes to make their selection once they are on the clock.

Are you planning on watching it?

You can catch NFL draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC (the ESPN telecast is simulcast on ABC). You can watch on the NFL+ app and stream the draft on FuboTV (Watch for free).

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire