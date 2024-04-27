2024 NFL draft: Saints draft Pitt wideout Bub Means in Round 5

Here’s that help at wide receiver that fans have been asking for. The New Orleans Saints selected Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Bub Means in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft, at No. 170 overall. He transferred a couple of times in college and also played for Tennessee and Louisiana Tech.

Means led Pitt in receiving last year and has a lot to offer athletically. He’s taller and heavier than Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed at 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds, with better straight-line speed than A.T. Perry (he timed the 40 yard dash in just 4.43 seconds). He’s known for having some success on contested catches but he also has some moves in space with the ball in his hands.

So he could quickly climb the depth chart in New Orleans. Look for Means to compete with Cedrick Wilson Jr., Stanley Morgan, and Equanimeous St. Brown for that fourth spot on the depth chart this summer.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire