2024 NFL draft rumors: Dolphins could trade up for WR Xavier Worthy

Last week, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote that other NFL teams have Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy “circled” for the Miami Dolphins. With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft just hours away, another report stoked those flames.

According to SportsKeeda’s Tony Pauline, there’s a robust market for Worthy that could even see the Dolphins moving up in the draft order to secure the speed demon.

I mentioned the affection the Indianapolis Colts have for receiver Xavier Worthy earlier today after mocking to the team at the 15th pick yesterday. Word out of Detroit last night is the Colts may trade up for Worthy to ensure he’s on their roster as the franchise may have competition for the speedy wideout. I’m told the Buffalo Bills will broach moving up for Worthy and he would also be a player the Arizona Cardinals target if they move down from the fourth spot. There is even some belief Worthy is a player the Miami Dolphins would consider moving up for. At this point, it would be a surprise if Worthy gets out of the teens.

If that report is accurate, it doesn’t sound like the Dolphins will even have the option to take Worthy if they sit back at No. 21 overall. Miami doesn’t have much ammunition to move up, though. The Dolphins own the No. 55 overall selection in the second round, but are without third- and fourth-round picks.

It’s not hard to understand why Miami is getting tied to Worthy, though. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hasn’t hid his affinity for speedy players and Worthy is the fastest in NFL Scouting Combine history.

Worthy doesn’t seem opposed to the idea either.

Looks like Mike McDaniel made a good impression on Xavier Worthy👀 pic.twitter.com/i3lk3xxz46 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) April 10, 2024

The Dolphins have a star duo of receivers in place already with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But Hill, who is now 30, may be nearing the end of his time in Miami with salary cap of $31.3 million, $34.2 million, and $56.3 million in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons, respectively.

A third wide receiver could make an immediate impact too as the Dolphins struggled to find another option for Tua Tagovailoa in 2023. Tight end Durham Smythe was the team’s third leading receiver with only 366 yards.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire