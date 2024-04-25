2024 NFL draft, Round 1: Final order of picks for every team

It’s time to take the stage. The first round of the 2024 NFL draft is almost here — in just a few hours teams will begin making picks and welcoming 32 new players to the pros.

While the New Orleans Saints aren’t scheduled to pick until 14th overall, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding what may be a chaotic 2024 draft. And maybe the Saints get involved with a trade or two themselves. Rumors are already swirling about which teams may be on the move, who may want to move up, and who could be willing to move down. But it all starts here when the Chicago Bears go on the clock with Thursday night’s first selection.

Here is a look at the complete order of picks for Round 1, which begins tonight at 7 p.m. CT:

