2024 NFL draft: Reese’s Senior Bowl preview
It’s time for the offseason for 30 NFL teams. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC Championship, while the San Francisco 49ers edged the Detroit Lions to win the NFC Championship. Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won 31-20.
This week begins the unofficial kickoff to the offseason. All 32 NFL teams will be represented in Mobile, Alabama, for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Not only is every team represented and on the field watching drills, but even those out of a job and looking for work in the NFL world convene in Mobile.
Practice begins on Tuesday, with the game scheduled for Saturday.
This week’s Senior Bowl week is a big one for the Washington Commanders. Not only do the Commanders have a new general manager, Adam Peters, but Washington will most likely hire its new head coach this week.
Peters will be a busy man this week, but the longtime scout will certainly make time to be in Mobile.
We preview the 2024 Senior Bowl.
The coaches
Pre-draft all-star game head coaches
Senior Bowl: Jeff Ulbrich (New York Jets), Terrell Williams (Tennessee Titans)
East-West Shrine Game: Richard Hightower (Chicago Bears), Mike Kafka (New York Giants)
— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 23, 2024
The Senior Bowl adopted a new format in 2022 that saw the teams coached by coordinators of NFL teams and their coaching staffs filled by position coaches throughout the NFL to promote their development.
Here are the coordinators for each team:
American:
Offensive Coordinator – New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown
Defensive Coordinator – Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda
Special Teams Coordinator – New York Giants assistant special teams coach Mike Adams
National:
Offensive Coordinator – New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney
Defensive Coordinator – Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones
Special Teams Coordinator – New Orleans Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano
The quarterbacks
No, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels will not be participating in the Senior Bowl, but there are talented quarterbacks who will be in Mobile, led by Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Bo Nix (Oregon). Both could see themselves picked somewhere in the first round. A strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl can help. Here are the quarterbacks. Remember, full rosters aren’t yet available, as we can only go by accepted invites on the Senior Bowl website:
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
Oregon QB Bo Nix
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler
Tennessee QB Joe Milton III
Tulane QB Michael Pratt
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman
South Alabama QB Carter Bradley
Offensive line prospects
The Commanders need help on the offensive line, and there is plenty of talent from the trenches in Mobile. We look at some of those offensive linemen who could be of interest to Washington.
Duke OL Graham Barton
Arizona OL Jordan Morgan
BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia
Houston OL Patrick Paul
Washington OL Troy Fautanu
West Virginia OL Zach Frazier
Kansas State OL Cooper Beebe
Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga
Oklahoma OL Tyler Guyton
Top defensive players
We look at some of the top defensive prospects at this year’s Senior Bowl.
Auburn S Jaylin Simpson
Michigan CB Mike Sainristil
Penn State CB Kalen King
Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell
N.C. State LB Payton Wilson
Miami LB James Williams
Michigan LB Michael Barrett
UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu
Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus
Missouri EDGE Darius Robinson
Texas A&M DT McKinnley Jackson
Florida State DT Braden Fiske
Auburn DT Marcus Harris
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024
Time: 1:00 pm ET
Where: Mobile, Alabama
Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
TV: NFL Network
Notable Commanders who played in the Senior Bowl
Several current Washington Commanders stood out at the Senior Bowl over the years. Terry McLaurin is a member of the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. Here’s a look at some current Washington players who participated in the game.
WR Terry McLaurin
QB Sam Howell
RB Brian Robinson Jr.
DE K.J. Henry
DB Quan Martin