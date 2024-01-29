2024 NFL draft: Reese’s Senior Bowl preview

It’s time for the offseason for 30 NFL teams. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC Championship, while the San Francisco 49ers edged the Detroit Lions to win the NFC Championship. Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won 31-20.

This week begins the unofficial kickoff to the offseason. All 32 NFL teams will be represented in Mobile, Alabama, for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Not only is every team represented and on the field watching drills, but even those out of a job and looking for work in the NFL world convene in Mobile.

Practice begins on Tuesday, with the game scheduled for Saturday.

This week’s Senior Bowl week is a big one for the Washington Commanders. Not only do the Commanders have a new general manager, Adam Peters, but Washington will most likely hire its new head coach this week.

Peters will be a busy man this week, but the longtime scout will certainly make time to be in Mobile.

We preview the 2024 Senior Bowl.

The coaches

The Senior Bowl adopted a new format in 2022 that saw the teams coached by coordinators of NFL teams and their coaching staffs filled by position coaches throughout the NFL to promote their development.

Here are the coordinators for each team:

American:

Offensive Coordinator – New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown

Defensive Coordinator – Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda

Special Teams Coordinator – New York Giants assistant special teams coach Mike Adams

National:

Offensive Coordinator – New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney

Defensive Coordinator – Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones

Special Teams Coordinator – New Orleans Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano

The quarterbacks

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels will not be participating in the Senior Bowl, but there are talented quarterbacks who will be in Mobile, led by Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Bo Nix (Oregon). Both could see themselves picked somewhere in the first round. A strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl can help. Here are the quarterbacks. Remember, full rosters aren’t yet available, as we can only go by accepted invites on the Senior Bowl website:

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Oregon QB Bo Nix

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

Tennessee QB Joe Milton III

Tulane QB Michael Pratt

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman

South Alabama QB Carter Bradley

Offensive line prospects

Houston Cougars offensive tackle Patrick Paul (76) blocks. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders need help on the offensive line, and there is plenty of talent from the trenches in Mobile. We look at some of those offensive linemen who could be of interest to Washington.

Duke OL Graham Barton

Arizona OL Jordan Morgan

BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia

Houston OL Patrick Paul

Washington OL Troy Fautanu

West Virginia OL Zach Frazier

Kansas State OL Cooper Beebe

Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga

Oklahoma OL Tyler Guyton

Top defensive players

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King (4). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We look at some of the top defensive prospects at this year’s Senior Bowl.

Auburn S Jaylin Simpson

Michigan CB Mike Sainristil

Penn State CB Kalen King

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

N.C. State LB Payton Wilson

Miami LB James Williams

Michigan LB Michael Barrett

UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus

Missouri EDGE Darius Robinson

Texas A&M DT McKinnley Jackson

Florida State DT Braden Fiske

Auburn DT Marcus Harris

How to watch

Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Where: Mobile, Alabama

Stadium: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

TV: NFL Network

Notable Commanders who played in the Senior Bowl

Jan 26, 2019; Mobile, AL, United States; North wide receiver Terry McLaurin of Ohio State (10). Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Several current Washington Commanders stood out at the Senior Bowl over the years. Terry McLaurin is a member of the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. Here’s a look at some current Washington players who participated in the game.

