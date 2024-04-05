The 2024 NFL Draft receiving class is maybe the deepest we’ve seen

When it comes to the NFL Draft every class has a certain strength or weakness at each given position, in the 2024 class the strength of the wide receiver position sticks out unlike any other receiver class we have seen in some time.

Though recent history has blessed the league with a truck load of talented young pass catchers, it’s hard to look back and see one quite as stacked as this upcoming one. With certified studs littering the top ten on the majority of big boards in Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, that really only scratches the surfaces level on just how good this class is, which is saying something.

Marvin Harrison Jr. appreciation thread 🧵 Who needs a 40?@MarvHarrisonJr was clocked at 22.2 mph this season. This would have been the second fastest ball-carrier time in NFL last yearpic.twitter.com/UDiSFmZqTa — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 21, 2024

Past the likely top ten picks in this class there is a possibility of anywhere from two to four more receivers drafted into the first round. Adonai Mitchell, Brian Robinson Jr., Xavier Legette, Xavier Worthy, and a few more all have made cases for a potential first-round selection.

Beyond the first round the receiver position is also the most solid in day two of the draft, with two handfuls of receivers projected to go fairly early in the second day. The drop-off from day two to day three isn’t even as steep as one might think, as it’s possible to find a starter past round three in this completely loaded class.

Adonai Mitchell double move + YAC pic.twitter.com/KZOpszaYWv — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) March 25, 2024

Between the top end talent and the projected starters all the way into day three, it might be safe to call this class one of, if not the best receiver class we have seen in recent years.

