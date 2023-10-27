2024 NFL Draft: Quarterbacks to watch for week 9 of college football

Another week, another look into the top college quarterbacks in next year’s draft.

Even with Kirk Cousins’ amazing performance, there is no guarantee that he will be under center for the Minnesota Vikings this time next year.

We have to stay ready for all possibilities and that includes a rookie being under center.

This year has depth at the quarterback position that makes it interesting for a team that could be competing for a playoff spot like Minnesota.

So without further ado, here are the matchups to be looking for in this next week of college football:

#4 Florida State @ Wake Forest (11 a.m. CST, ABC)

#6 Oklahoma @ Kansas (11 a.m. CST, Fox)

Maryland @ Northwestern (11 a.m. CST, BTN)

South Carolina @ Texas A&M (11 a.m. CST, ESPN)

#8 Oregon @ #13 Utah (2:30 p.m. CST, Fox)

Pittsburgh @ #14 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. CST, NBC)

Virginia @ Miami (2:30 p.m. CST, ACCN)

#22 Tulane @ Rice (3 p.m. CST, ESPN 2)

#24 USC @ California (3 p.m. CST, Pac-12)

#5 Washington @ Stanford (6 p.m. CST, FS1)

#21 Tennessee @ Kentucky (6 p.m. CST, ESPN)

#17 North Carolina @ Georgia Tech (6:30 p.m. CST, ACCN)

Washington State @ Arizona State (7 p.m. CST, Pac-12)

#11 Oregon State @ Arizona (9:30 p.m. CST, ESPN)

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite losing in upset fashion against Virginia last week, Maye will continue to battle Caleb Williams as the top prospect in this draft.

Even in the loss, he showed off some awesome arm strength alongside good ball-placement throughout the game.

Drake Maye with a beautiful throw to Tez Walker between multiple defenders. 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/vNkFgJXyHb — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) October 21, 2023

While those few messy throws and a lot of drops allowed the Cavaliers to hang around, North Carolina can still make the ACC championship and salvage Maye’s last season.

Their road starts on Saturday against a frisky Georgia Tech team (7 p.m. CST, ACCN)

Oregon QB Bo Nix

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Utah’s offense is starting to catch up with their defense, which could mean a long day for Bo Nix. Or it could be a performance for him that jettisons him up draft boards. Not sure which one to expect as of right now.

Nix has been instrumental in Oregon having the number one offense in college football when it comes to yards per game. He and this running game have complimented each other well, as they continue to compete in an extremely competitive Pac-12 conference.

Utah comes in ranking sixth in the country in rushing yards allowed per game, putting the weight squarely on Nix’s shoulders to lead them to a victory. If he can be the catalyst to a hard-fought win against a top-15 defense in the country, there’s no telling where he may end up on draft day.

Bo Nix ➡️ Patrick Herbert Oregon takes a 15-14 lead over Washington 🏈pic.twitter.com/VANeTKWGpo — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 14, 2023

Currently, he is projected to be a day-two selection.

Washington QB Michael Penix, Jr.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

So, last week against Arizona State did happen.

The Washington Huskies were held to 13 yards rushing and the passing game did what they could to pick up the slack. The defense made the play to win the game, saving the Huskies’ national championship hopes and Michael Penix Jr.’s Heisman candidacy.

Three first-half turnovers are usually enough to bury a team, Minnesota fans know that better than anyone.

But, Penix has a chance to redeem the lackluster performance this week against a bottom-five defense in terms of yards allowed per game. They have given up the second-most passing yards per game in the country, only outlasting the Colorado Buffaloes by under half a yard.

Penix has a chance to put on a historic performance with his arsenal of weapons around him.

Penix can solidify his status as a first-round quarterback with a clean game against Stanford.

Tulane QB Michael Pratt

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane continues to win behind the arm of their quarterback Michael Pratt.

Every year there is a group-of-five quarterback that steals the hearts of draft pundits, this season Pratt has taken that title.

Michael Pratt with an IMPRESSIVE throw here to Lawrence Keys III pic.twitter.com/DmH7l070LA — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 21, 2023

This week, Pratt has a duel on his hands as the Green Wave take on the Rice Owls and former, stay with me here, USC, Georgia and West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels.

Daniels is currently leading the American Athletic Conference in passing yards and has put up 17 touchdowns to five interceptions. Pratt will have to outgun the veteran Daniels to keep Tulane on pace for an AAC title.

USC QB Caleb Williams

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“You have to play the play on schedule and then you have to play the playoff schedule…even if the first initial read is not there or somebody did get pressure and move the pocket or get [Williams] out of the pocket, you have a different play that you have to defend, the second half of it.”-Cal head coach, Justin Wilcox

Let’s not forget that USC quarterback Caleb Williams is still the odds-on favorite to be the number-one player off the board come next April.

He has had a rough stretch of two games against two good defenses. He had a chance to shut doubters up for good and didn’t take it.

That’s fine.

He’s got a chance to show off his dominance against a California team that is fighting to not become the worst defense in the Pac-12.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=85134,85130,85124,85127,85082,85109,85107]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire