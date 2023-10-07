2024 NFL Draft: Quarterbacks to watch for week 6 of college football

Week six of college football is here and it seems to get more exciting as each Saturday comes and goes.

Conference play is in full swing, which means that the push for the College Football Playoff has commenced.

To get there, nine times out of ten, teams will need stellar play from their signal-callers. Which means that quarterback production will be under a microscope as these teams look to make their case for a playoff berth.

In this exercise, we will discuss quarterbacks who could be up for a statement game while simultaneously raising their draft stock in the 2024 NFL draft.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Opponent: vs. #12 Oklahoma (11 AM CST, ABC)

Thoughts: It’s Red River Rivalry time in college football and this is a matchup where Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be front and center.

Through the first five weeks, Oklahoma has allowed only 10.8 points per game going into this game. Granted, they haven’t faced any stiff competition as of yet, ten points is a thoroughly impressive mark. Ewers will have his work cut out for him as the Sooners are looking to avenge a putrid 49-0 performance from last year’s iteration of this rivalry. Not to mention that the Sooners will probably try to force Ewers to beat them as running back Jonathon Brooks has torn off three straight 100-yard rushing games.

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: at #4 Ohio State (11 AM CST, Fox)

Thoughts: Speaking of top-five defenses, Taulia Tagovailoa has a tough test ahead of him when Maryland faces #4 Ohio State on Saturday. Tagovailoa is coming off a week where he was fifth in QBR to go along with his Big Ten offensive player of the week honor. Ohio State is allowing 8.5 points per game through four games.

Tagovailoa has a chance to stamp himself as a rising NFL prospect. Right now, he is projected to be a day-three prospect, but production like his game last week vs. Indiana could see him move up draft boards.

Washington State QB Cam Ward

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: at UCLA (2 PM CST, Pac-12 Network)

Thoughts: Only four quarterbacks have 140+ passing attempts and zero interceptions: Drew Allar (158), Sam Hartman (145), Cam Ward (142) and Brady Cook (141).

If you want to see some fun quarterback play, tune in to Ward’s play against UCLA’s defense, who have only allowed 11 points per game. Ward can throw from many different angles and different places in the pocket. He can throw it off-platform, on the run and has amazing arm talent.

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: vs. Syracuse (2:30 PM CST, ESPN)

Thoughts: With the reinstatement of Devontez “Tez” Walker, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has a new weapon to work with. Syracuse is a top-20 scoring defense, which makes this a great test for Maye and the Tar Heel offense. Maye’s 72.7% completion percentage is 15th in the country and North Carolina will rely on this efficiency to stay ahead of the sticks and on script against the Orange.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

USA Today Sports

Opponent: at Minnesota (6:30 PM CST, NBC/Peacock)

Thoughts: J.J. McCarthy has been having a stellar season leading Michigan to a #2 ranking and firmly in the college football playoff race. His 7.3 rushing yards per attempt lead all quarterbacks and show off the different ways he can attack a defense.

In the passing game, the chess match between him and safety Tyler Nubin will be something to see as both players are potential first-rounders in next year’s draft. It won’t be easy for Nubin as McCarthy leads the nation in both QBR and raw quarterback rating, according to ESPN. His 94.1 QBR is on pace to be the fifth-best quarterback performance since 2004.

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: at #25 Louisville (6:30 PM CST, ESPN)

Thoughts: Notre Dame’s quarterback Sam Hartman had a huge question mark around whether or not he could bring his Wake Forest success to a more traditional offense. He has answered that question emphatically by being one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the nation. Hartman’s 145 attempts without an interception is a school record.

He has a chance for yet another statement performance against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.

Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: at #16 Ole Miss (6:30 PM CST, SEC Network)

Thoughts: Before the season started, K.J. Jefferson was seen as a potential top prospect in this year’s draft. Now, after a few disappointing performances, Jefferson has another chance to make a statement as Arkansas looks to keep up with Lane Kiffin and #16 Ole Miss.

To help him with that, he gets back Raheim Sanders to help bolster one of Jefferson’s superpowers: his ability as a runner. Without Sanders, Jefferson only averaged 1.9 yards a carry, neutralizing the quarterback run game that made Jefferson and Arkansas’s offense so dangerous.

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: vs. Georgia Tech (7 PM CST, ACC Network)

Thoughts: Tyler Van Dyke leads one of the more efficient passing attacks in the country with his 74.7% completion percentage. While Van Dyke doesn’t have the strongest arm, he makes up for it with good decision-making which keeps the ball out of harm’s way and the offense moving down the field.

Van Dyke’s 12.3 adjusted yards per attempt are good for third in the country behind only Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams. With the turmoil going on with Georgia Tech, the Miami signal-caller could be ready for a career day.

USC QB Caleb Williams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent: vs. Arizona (9:30 PM CST, ESPN)

Thoughts: Leave it to the Pac-12 to schedule Arizona to play two top quarterbacks back-to-back. After limiting Michael Penix Jr. to no touchdowns last week, the Wildcats now have to see the alien Caleb Williams and this USC offense.

Williams is near the top of the country in most metrics: adjusted yards per attempt, quarterback rating, QBR, raw quarterback rating, EPA, etc. Arizona will have their hands full as Williams looks to be the second player ever to win back-to-back Heisman trophies.

