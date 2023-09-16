2024 NFL draft prospects to watch for week three

In week two of college football, there were even more amazing performances from 2024 NFL prospects. We will give some names to watch for this Saturday slate of games every week.

There are another 70+ games to watch throughout Saturday but here are a few that you may want to keep your eye on:

#7 Penn State @ Illinois (11 AM CST, Fox)

#3 Florida State @ Boston College (11 AM CST, ABC)

#11 LSU @ Mississippi State (11 AM CST. ESPN)

#15 Kansas State @ Missouri (11 AM CST, SECN)

Louisville @ Indiana (11 AM CST, BTN)

South Carolina @ Georgia (2:30 PM CST, CBS)

#10 Alabama @ South Florida (2:30 PM CST, ABC)

Minnesota @ #20 North Carolina (2:30 PM CST, ESPN)

#8 Washington @ Michigan State (4 PM CST, Peacock)

#11 Tennessee @ Florida (6 PM CST, ESPN)

Georgia Tech @ #17 Ole Miss (6:30 PM CST, SECN)

BYU @ Arkansas (6:30 PM CST, ESPN2)

TCU @ Houston (7 PM CST, Fox)

Colorado State @ #18 Colorado (9 PM CST, ESPN)

Louisville WR Jamari Thrash

Thrash is an electric receiving threat for the Louisville Cardinals. After transferring from Georgia State, he has already put up ten catches for 170 yards in two outings. He is always in position to make a big play because he is so dangerous after the catch.

Louisville tries to get him the ball in space and allow him to work in the open field.

After games against Georgia Tech and Murray State, he faces an Indiana team that limited Marvin Harrison, Jr. to only two catches when Ohio State played them. It will be fun to see how he steps up to the challenge.

Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Penn State’s top draft prospect resides at the offensive tackle spot. After the domination that the Vikings experienced at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, changes must be made in both trenches.

Fashanu is a 6’6″, 320-plus pound mountain of a man who moves with surprising fluidity and a nasty attitude. Fashanu will have a tall task on Saturday, going against Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton.

As Minnesota continues to deal with struggles along the line, it will be interesting to see how they address it next year in the draft.

Florida EDGE Princely Umanmielen

When Tennessee’s Joe Milton drops back on Saturday, he better know where Florida EDGE Princely Umanmielen is at all times. His constant motor and active hands make him a dangerous athlete on that Florida line.

Milton has not dealt with a pass rusher of Umanmielen’s caliber this season, and it could be a long day for Tennessee if they do not account for him.

Minnesota could be looking at Umanmielen as a possible day-two prospect as another pass-rusher to add to the rotation.

Florida State DL Fabian Lovett

When talking about Florida State’s defense, the conversation starts and ends with edge rusher Jared Verse, which is understandable. Verse has a lot of talent with a ton of upside. However, Verse is not doing it all by himself. He has some talent around him that help him just as much as he helps them.

Fabian Lovett is a heavy-handed, six-foot-four, 303 pound defensive lineman that creates a ton of havoc for the FSU defense. He should be on the radar for Minnesota due to his ability as a run-stopper, as well as his technical approach to pass-rushing.

Kansas State iOL Cooper Beebe

If you want to watch a man take another man’s soul on a football field, watch Cooper Beebe pull-block. It’s a sight to behold. He’s still raw in pass protection, but seeing a lineman with the attitude of Beebe and the athleticism to run out and dole out so much punishment is an amazing viewing experience.

This attitude is what the Minnesota Vikings need to take the next step in developing this offense.

Washington EDGE Bralen Trice

As Washington goes on the road to take on Michigan State, edge rusher Bralen Trice is on the radar for 2024. His ability to turn speed to power will translate immediately to the next level, and his lateral quickness will be a problem for offensive tackles.

Trice is currently in that mid-first round range, which makes him a perfect target for the Vikings.

Arkansas RB Raheim Sanders

BYU takes on its first real test this season in Arkansas, which means that running back Raheim Sanders is coming into town.

One of the top running games in the nation, Sanders and quarterback K.J. Jefferson are looking to run rampant against BYU.

Sanders is an explosive runner with an intimidating 6’2″, 227 pound frame. His nickname “Rocket” is perfect for his ability to explode through the hole and rocket down the field in the blink of an eye.

Minnesota could be looking to revitalize the run game, Sanders would be a great first step to doing that.

Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran

At 6’4″, 310 pounds, Sedrick Van Pran is a road-grating center that is an asset in the run game. His football IQ is on display every snap he plays and will be his calling card at the next level.

Georgia goes up against a South Carolina defensive line that is looking to be more disruptive in the trenches. They will be sending different stunts and pressures to get to quarterback Carson Beck. It will be up to Van Pran and company to not allow that to happen.

Minnesota’s offensive line has been a hot-button issue and getting a smart interior lineman like Van Pran may make the difference in the future of this team.

