2024 NFL draft prospect watchlist

The start of the NFL season is just around the corner which means the start of the 2023 college football season is coming as well.

Would have been the first receiver off the board and a top-five pick in 2023.

2 - QB Caleb Williams, USC

The consensus top quarterback and likely the No. 1 overall pick. Williams is an elite dual-threat quarterback.

3 - OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Bit of a tweener but possesses impressive speed and natural instincts for rushing the passer.

5 - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Smart, natural athlete and elite left tackle with a strong punch.

Underrated athlete with a powerful arm and high football IQ.

7 - LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

The next great Clemson linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed.

8 - EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Explosive edge rusher who can anchor against the run and close on the quarterback.

9 - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Second-best receiver at Ohio State but still one of the best all-around playmakers in the entire draft.

10 - OT JC Latham, Alabama

Elite right tackle prospect who plays with strength at the point of attack and very good feet.

11 - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Athletic, confident and experienced cornerback who shows up big against top competition.

12 - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Rare athletic talent at tight end and easily the best in the draft class.

13 - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

In a full-time role, Turner has a chance to be the next great Alabama pass rusher.

14 - DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Squatty, powerful interior defensive lineman who can rush the passer and finishes with elite strength.

Strong-armed athlete who can make all the throws on time but need to work on consistency and put on some quality weight.

16 - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

Big, powerful edge rusher with surprising athleticism.

17 - DT Maason Smith, LSU

Natural five-technique defensive end who can slide inside and rush the passer.

18 - OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Powerful, polished run blocker with tons of experience.

19 - CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

20 - CB Kalen King, Penn State

Aggressive, lockdown cornerback who takes over the lead role at Penn State.

