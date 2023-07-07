2024 NFL draft prospect watchlist
The start of the NFL season is just around the corner which means the start of the 2023 college football season is coming as well. Be sure to keep checking back here to Draft Wire all season long for all the information on the top prospects. For now, check out this early watch list of some of the top draft-eligible players in college football.
1 - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Would have been the first receiver off the board and a top-five pick in 2023.
2 - QB Caleb Williams, USC
The consensus top quarterback and likely the No. 1 overall pick. Williams is an elite dual-threat quarterback.
3 - OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
4 - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Bit of a tweener but possesses impressive speed and natural instincts for rushing the passer.
5 - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Smart, natural athlete and elite left tackle with a strong punch.
6 - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Underrated athlete with a powerful arm and high football IQ.
7 - LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
The next great Clemson linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed.
8 - EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Explosive edge rusher who can anchor against the run and close on the quarterback.
9 - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Second-best receiver at Ohio State but still one of the best all-around playmakers in the entire draft.
10 - OT JC Latham, Alabama
Elite right tackle prospect who plays with strength at the point of attack and very good feet.
11 - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Athletic, confident and experienced cornerback who shows up big against top competition.
12 - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Rare athletic talent at tight end and easily the best in the draft class.
13 - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
In a full-time role, Turner has a chance to be the next great Alabama pass rusher.
14 - DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
Squatty, powerful interior defensive lineman who can rush the passer and finishes with elite strength.
15 - QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Strong-armed athlete who can make all the throws on time but need to work on consistency and put on some quality weight.
16 - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
Big, powerful edge rusher with surprising athleticism.
17 - DT Maason Smith, LSU
Natural five-technique defensive end who can slide inside and rush the passer.
18 - OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Powerful, polished run blocker with tons of experience.
19 - CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
20 - CB Kalen King, Penn State
Aggressive, lockdown cornerback who takes over the lead role at Penn State.