2024 NFL draft prospect: South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

We are getting a head start this year by looking at the talent projected to be available in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. Why start in the summer? It’s a good way to see how the players grow from year-to-year and we will be looking at players from a Vikings perspective.

Right now, the Vikings will have seven draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

1st round

2nd round

4th round

4th round (via Lions)

5th round (via Chiefs)

5th round (via Browns)

6th round

Background

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler

School: South Carolina

Year Entering: 5th-year Senior

Height: 6010

Weight: 200

247Sports Recruiting Rank: Five-star (99.42 rating)

2022 Stats: Passing: 66.2% completion, 3,026 yards, 18 touchdowns, 12 interceptions Rushing: 73 attempts, 46 yards, 3 touchdowns

Notes Was the number one quarterback recruit in the 2019 class. Took over as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback in 2020 after Jalen Hurts. Was benched for Caleb Williams during the Red River Rivalry game against Texas in 2021. Transferred to South Carolina to play for former OC Shane Beamer.

Games Watched: 2022 Georgia, 2022 Tennessee, 2022 Clemson

What does he do well?

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

The first thing that jumps out about Rattler is the arm talent. It’s one of the best natural arm abilities I’ve ever scouted. It’s not only absurd, but he makes it look easy and effortless.

The first example of that is on this nine route (go route). It’s not the hardest throw, but the way Rattler makes it with such ease is special.

His placement is also out of this world at times. He does a solo play-action type rollout, resets his feet and hits the corner route that goes for a touchdown. What’s really impressive about this is how Rattler leads the receiver upfield a couple of yards to help him score.

Rattler also has the ability to create with his legs. He can do so as both a runner and also throw on the run. It’s not his bread and butter to be a runner, but he can gash you when needed.

Where does he need improvement?

Rattler has all the tools and arm talent to be a great quarterback in the NFL. He’s way too far from consistent to be that player.

One of the biggest things that needs improvement is his field vision. Rattler doesn’t recognize the coverage enough and it leads to mistakes. This throw is a prime example. Rattler thinks it’s wide open, but doesn’t notice the shift with the linebackers and it ends up in a pick six.

How does he fit with the Vikings?

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

The Vikings are likely to be pursuing a quarterback that make every throw with the ability to create. That is the epitome of Rattler. A supremely talented quarterback that needs to be reigned in a little bit, head coach Kevin O’Connell would love to work with his toolset to develop within the confines of his offense.

Where does he project to go?

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Rattler is a fascinating prospect. His arm talent is worthy of the first overall pick, but the body of work doesn’t match his talent. Too many inconsistencies and mishaps with how he reads the field have hurt his career. At the end of 2022, Rattler started to play really well, including wins over top 10 Tennessee and Clemson. If Rattler continues to show improvement, there is a real chance that he can be a first-round pick. If he doesn’t, the raw arm talent could still be an appeal to teams.

Projection: Early day three pick

