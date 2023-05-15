2024 NFL draft prospect: North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

We are getting a head start this year by looking at the talent projected to be available in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. Why start in the summer? It’s a good way to see how the players grow from year-to-year and we will be looking at players from a Vikings perspective.

Right now, the Vikings will have six draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

1st round

2nd round

4th round

4th round (via Lions)

5th round (via Chiefs)

6th round

Background

Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

Drake Maye

North Carolina

Junior

Height: 6040

Weight: 225 lbs

Five-star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 66.2% completion, 4,410 yards, 39 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 190 rushes, 760 yards, 4.0 YPC, 7 touchdowns

Games watched: Florida A&M 2022, Notre Dame 2022, NC State 2022, Oregon 2022

What does he do well?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Maye is a true dual-threat quarterback. He can do a little bit of everything for you. One of the things that stands out for me is his mechanics. Maye gets his upper and lower halves synced with a compact throwing motion. Doing so allows him to maximize his ability to drop it in the bucket and maximize his great placement.

This one is more of a designed rollout, but he executes the play-action perfectly and throws a perfect pass on the run to Josh Downs with the shallow cross.

Lastly, Maye doesn’t just create when pressure hits, but he also creates when there is nothing there. This red zone play doesn’t have anything available to him, so he escapes the pocket to give his receivers time to get open and fires a perfect pass to Downs in the end zone.

Overall, Maye is a very fluid player who can make all the plays you want within and outside of structure.

Where does he need improvement?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There isn’t a lot about Maye’s game that brings a lot of worry. He only has one season of production under his belt and that lack of experience is the main reason why he showed some struggles.

Maye doesn’t see coverage super well and can get fooled with disguises and late shifts. More reps at the position will help that quite a bit.

Maye also ran a very gimmicky offense this past season under Phil Longo, who has a reported 26 plays in his playbook. He has flashed the ability to work through progressions, but a lot of what he does is reading the coverage pre-snap and not working through a full field.

How does he fit with the Vikings?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings need a quarterback and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made it known that “unless you have a Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, you are searching for him.”

Maye’s ability to be a dual-threat along with his big arm and ability to throw with touch and good placement would give Kevin O’Connell everything he would need in his future star quarterback.

Where does he project to go?

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Maye is an incredibly talented football player. If he has another good season after a great 2022, he certainly will be one of the first players taken in the 2024 NFL draft. The hype of him going in the top five is warranted, and he should be in the discussion for the top quarterback in the NFL draft next season.

Projection: Top five pick

