2024 NFL draft prospect: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

We are getting a head start this year by looking at the talent projected to be available in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. Why start in the summer? It’s a good way to see how the players grow from year-to-year and we will be looking at players from a Vikings perspective.

Right now, the Vikings will have seven draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

1st round

2nd round

4th round

4th round (via Lions)

5th round (via Chiefs)

5th round (via Browns)

6th round

Background

Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic

J.J. McCarthy

School: Michigan

Year entering: True Junior

Height: 6030

Weight: 197

247 Sports Recruiting Rank: Four-star (97 rating)

Notes: Led Michigan to their second-consecutive College Football Playoff appearance

Stats: Passing: 63.5% completion (242/381), 3,235 yards, 27 touchdowns, 7 interceptions Rushing: 97 attempts, 430 yards, 7 touchdowns

Games watched: 2022 Maryland, 2022 Iowa, 2022 TCU

What does he do well?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As a dual-threat quarterback, McCarthy can run the football effectively, but it’s his ability to create and throw on the run that stands out. That ability allowed the Wolverines to design creative plays that showcased that ability.

The ability to create and throw on the run is a huge plus. He can fit it into tight windows along with throwing it deep down the field. McCarthy has both the accuracy to throw it to the right spot and the arm strength to drive it down the field.

His arm strength isn’t elite, but he can zip it in when he needs to. His arm allows Michigan to attack all three levels of the field.

Where does he need improvement?

USA Today Sports

You can tell that McCarthy is inexperienced as a starting quarterback. He will miss players dropped in coverage and that has led to interceptions, including two critical ones against TCU. This rep has a miscommunication on which pylon to go to, but throwing it to the close one was a very poor one.

How does he fit with the Vikings?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The dual-threat ability is something that Kevin O’Connell is going to covet and McCarthy can do a little bit of everything. He throws with anticipation and can attack all levels of the field. Pair that with the ability to create and beat defenses with his legs and you have a potential franchise quarterback.

Where does he project to go?

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

At only 20 years old, McCarthy has all the talent in the world, but more experience will help him iron out his deficiencies. He doesn’t turn the ball over already, which is a great sign. Pair that with ability and continuity on offense and McCarthy can take a big leap this season.

Projection: Day two

