2024 NFL draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. compared to A.J. Green

The 2023 NFL draft has come and gone and with it went some elite wide receiver prospects.

Next year, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely be one of the receivers available, and he is getting some pretty good comparisons.

Jordan Reid of ESPN compared Harrison to Cincinnati Bengals legend A.J. Green on Twitter.

“Marvin Harrison Jr. = A.J. Green,” Reid said. “It’s a comparison that should be used a lot. Identical frame, skill set, A+ body control and poise at the catch point. Elite hand-eye coordination.”

Harrison showed off his “A+ body control” with an unbelievable catch on the sideline in a game against Indiana last season, and has earned the early comparisons, but another year will need to go by before he gets the chance to prove it at the NFL level.

Without extensions for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd in the last season of his contract, the Bengals will likely be keeping their eyes on Harrison at the very least.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire