2024 NFL draft prospect: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

We are getting a head start this year by looking at the talent projected to be available in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. Why start in the summer? It’s a good way to see how the players grow from year-to-year and we will be looking at players from a Vikings perspective.

Right now, the Vikings will have seven draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

1st round

2nd round

4th round

4th round (via Lions)

5th round (via Chiefs)

5th round (via Browns)

6th round

Background

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry

School: Alabama

Class: True Junior

Height: 6010

Weight: 195

247Sports Recruiting Rank: Five-star (99.06 rating)

Notes Bednarik Award semi-finalist PFF first-team All-American cornerback Has NIL deal with the Kool-Aid brand

Stats: Defense: 35 tackles (29 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 16 pass breakups Punt Return: 21 attempts, 332 yards, 15.8 yards/return

Games watched: 2022 Texas, 2022 LSU, 2022 Tennessee

What does he do well?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When you think of the brand Kool-Aid, the first thing that comes to mind is sweetness. If you didn’t pour a fourth of the bag of sugar into a single pitcher of red Kool-Aid, we may have to discuss your childhood choices.

As an offensive coordinator, continuously trying Kool-Aid McKinstry may have you questioning your decisions as an adult.

One of McKinstry’s best attributes is his physicality at the line of scrimmage and the top of the route.

McKinstry is so frustrating to offenses because of his ability to constrict passing lanes. Throughout the rep, McKinstry positions himself on the inside hip of the receiver. This positioning restricts where the quarterback can fit the ball to his receiver. Unless the quarterback throws a perfect ball over the receiver’s shoulder or an Aaron Rodgers-level back-shoulder fade, there is nowhere to fit this football.

This rep is one of my favorites. McKinstry pursues the receiver 50 yards across the field after quarterback Jayden Daniels extends the play. It’s third and nine. If the receiver makes this catch, LSU continues the drive and possibly build more momentum. McKinstry trails the receiver and when the ball comes, he clubs through the receiver’s hands to force the incompletion. While the penalty continued the drive, the effort and ability from McKinstry is noteworthy.

It’s indicative of what scouts love about McKinstry. His athleticism, his technique and his instinct to make plays all over the football field.

Where does he need improvement?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

McKinstry is not a perfect prospect. He does have a few deficiencies that he can improve on.

McKinstry has a knack for recognizing routes and route combinations. However, there are times when McKinstry may try to guess a receiver’s route. That opens up opportunities for the receiver to end up behind him as Texas receiver Xavier Worthy does here.

When McKinstry shoots both hands, you can see the receiver rip through and create early separation in the route. He recovers here but at the next level, they will be more adept to make him pay for a mistake like that.

There are also times when McKinstry will get a bit too handsy and draw penalties after getting beat initially. But this isn’t as much of an issue. This is an issue with most corners coming out of college and can easily be coached up at the next level.

How does he fit with the Vikings?

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The beauty of McKinstry’s game is that he’s comfortable just about anywhere on the field. Whether inside over a tight end or outside the numbers, McKinstry can make an impact.

In Brian Flores’ aggressive style, the ability to move playmakers anywhere on the field is essential. If McKinstry does become a Minnesota Viking, Flores has a young replica of his 2021 Miami Dolphins defense.

He has a versatile safety option to play all over the field in Lewis Cine. And with the addition of McKinstry, two aggressive corners that can win at the line of scrimmage with him and Andrew Booth, Jr. (as long as he’s healthy).

Flores has a chance to build a young, hungry secondary if he were to land the versatile McKinstry.

Where is he projected to go?

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

As of right now, it doesn’t seem very likely that McKinstry will be wearing the purple and gold. According to most accounts, he is the top cornerback prospect in this draft and it’s not fairly close.

Once Marvin Harrison, Jr. and the two quarterbacks, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, find their homes, that is where the talk for McKinstry begins.

Depending on the need of the teams at the top of the draft, McKinstry could become a top-five selection.

Projection: Top 10, possibly top-5

