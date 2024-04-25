2024 NFL Draft preview: What are Steelers leaders looking for in this year’s draft class?

The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here! The Steelers are gearing up for a big weekend as they get set to add to their roster and fill multiple positions of need. Coming into the first round Thursday night, the Steelers sit 20th overall. They have seven total picks in the seven-round draft, including two picks in the third round.

Steelers’ Draft Picks

1st round - 20th overall

2nd round- 51st overall

3rd round- 84th overall

3rd round- 98th overall (via the Eagles from the Kenny Pickett trade)

4th round- 119th overall

6th round- 178th overall

6th round- 195th overall

The Steelers have multiple key positions of need, especially offensively. Center, offensive tackle, and wide receiver could all be viable first-round options for the Steelers with the 20th overall pick. This year’s tackle class is notably deep, and there are many offensive linemen with positional versatility, something multiple members of the Steelers front office have highlighted.

On the defensive side of the ball, there’s also the need for cornerback which could be an option for a first-round selection.

Following the Steelers first-round pick, Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan will meet with the media. We’ll also be talking with the first-round pick on a conference call before they head to Pittsburgh.

Round one of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday night, April 25. Rounds 2-3 are on Friday night, April 26 at 7 p.m. Rounds 4-7 are on Saturday, beginning at noon.

