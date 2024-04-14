2024 NFL Draft position preview: Wide receivers to watch, Marvin Harrison Jr. tops class

While the Jacksonville Jaguars have invested a lot of money and resources into the team's receiver position, there remains work to be done to get a proper group surrounding franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The 2024 NFL Draft could be the time to do it.

In two seasons, the Jaguars have signed or traded for four receivers, including Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Calvin Ridley and Gabe Davis. The team has selected two receivers since 2021: Jalen Camp (2021) and Parker Washington (2023). Camp did not make it beyond final cuts his rookie season while Washington played late in the year after Kirk's season ended prematurely.

Still, even with the money invested, there is a bit more work to be done with Ridley finding greener pastures elsewhere in free agency.

The team's draft history at the receiver position leaves much to be desired, too. In history, the Jaguars have selected four receivers in the first round and none of them panned out for a variety of reasons, failing to reach their second contracts.

If there's ever a year for the team to get that part of their draft back on track it's this season.

This year, perhaps, is better than ever in that respect to the receiver position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft: Top-five wide receivers

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State, 6-3, 209, projected top 5

Malik Nabers, LSU, 6-foot, 199, projected top 10

Rome Odunze, Washington, 6-2, 212, projected top 10

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU, 6-2, 209, projected first round

Adonai Mitchell, Texas, 6-2, 205, projected first round

Jaguars need to trade up if they want a top-end player

All five players that top the position group this year at receiver are projected to land in the first round. This year, according to some draft experts, there could be as many as six receivers selected in Round 1 alone.

For Jacksonville, sitting at pick No. 17 in the first round, the franchise should have their pick of one of the last few players projected to go high, but they won't be position to take any of the top three players.

The trio of Harrison, Nabers and Odunze are nearly guaranteed to be selected before the Jaguars are on the clock with a few wide receiver-needy teams ahead of them. The Jaguars will need to package picks if they want to acquire a talent like Nabers or Odunze.

With Lawrence's contract about to come to fruition, acquiring cheap talent to surround him would be beneficial.

NFL Draft features plenty of WR depth for Jaguars, other teams

If the Jaguars do miss out on any of the top five receivers or decide to pass, the draft doesn't stop there.

With the team's second-round pick, the Jaguars are likely in the range of several top-end talented players to keep an eye on such as Keon Coleman (Florida State), Roman Wilson (Michigan), Ricky Pearsall (Florida), Malachi Corey (Western Kentucky) and Xavier Laggette (South Carolina), among others.

All five of these players would be rated higher if this year's draft wasn't so deep at the position.

