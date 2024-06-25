2024 NFL Draft pick seen as reason for optimism by PFF

The 2024 NFL Draft is poised to be critical for the Minnesota Vikings, and PFF seemingly believes that someone from this class is a reason for optimism. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was aggressive during the draft and, in doing so, came away from it with two impact players in the first round.

Pro Football Focus sees quarterback J.J. McCarthy as a reason for optimism about the Vikings franchise in 2024.

“J.J. McCarthy was one of the most polarizing players in this year’s draft class. Even those who doubt his talent can’t deny the talent around him in Minnesota. Justin Jefferson, with a contract extension in hand, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones and a top-10 offensive line is as good a supporting cast as a rookie quarterback can have.”

It is interesting, though, that they nominate McCarthy, who is not expected to be the starter when the season starts. There have even been discussions that the former Michigan Wolverine may not even play in 2024.

If McCarthy does find his way onto the field in a meaningful game, it could be for him to change the course of the season. Optimism would be a big feeling among fans if they saw him coming in the second half of the season.

