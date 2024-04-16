2024 NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles draft needs

(WHTM) – Two seasons removed from appearing in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles limped into the postseason last year and fell out in the first round.

Now, longtime general manager Howie Roseman enters the 2024 NFL Draft with several holes to fill despite the splashy free agent signings on both sides of the ball.

Key Additions: Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff, Oren Burks, Devin White, Zack Baun, PJ Mustipher, C.J Gardner-Johnson, Kenny Pickett, CJ Uzomah, DeVante Parker, Parris Campbell, Matt Hennessy, Will Grier

Notable Departures: Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Boston Scott, Shaq Leonard, Haason Reddick, Zach Cunningham, Justin Evans, D’Andre Swift, Kevin Byard, Jack Driscollm Sua Opeta, Quez Watkins

Here are some of the positions of need to watch for with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offensive line

The Eagles love building up front on the offensive and defensive lines – they’ve used a first round pick on three linemen and have taken 15 linemen overall in the last five years.

The biggest question on Philadelphia’s offensive line in 2024 is right guard with Cam Jurgens replacing the legend Jason Kelce. They also lost quality depth with Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll in free agency.

Last year’s third-round pick Tyler Steel and free agent Matt Hennessy are options to plug the right guard spot but there are options for Philadelphia to consider with three picks in the first two rounds.

Wide Receiver

Philadelphia locked up DeVonta Smith to a multi-year deal this week, making him and A.J. Brown one of the league’s highest-paid receiver duos.

Behind them the Eagles brought in Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker in free agency. Campbell has started a full season just once in his five year career while Parker has never played a full NFL season due to injury. Philadelphia also saw Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus leave in free agency.

Adding young, inexpensive depth behind Smith and Brown could pay off for the Eagles later in the draft.

Cornerback

Last season the Eagles allowed the second most passing yards (4,296) and passing touchdowns (39) both behind the Washington Commanders.

Six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay is now 33-years-old and James Bradberry will turn 31 this year. They also retained Avonte Maddox on a one year deal and bring back 2023 draft picks Sydney Brown and Kelee Ringo. There’s hope Isaiah Rodgers could return from suspension.

The first round of this year’s draft is heavy at cornerback, giving the Eagles an opportunity to build depth and have a safety net behind the aging Slay and Bradberry.

Linebacker

Eagles fans have been calling for linebackers to be drafted for years, particularly inside linebackers. Last year they added Zach Cunningham and Myles Jack (who later retired) during the preseason and signed Shaq Leonard mid-season.

This year the Eagles did bring in multiple free agents at inside linebacker, notably Devin White, Oren Burks, and Zack Baun. They’ll likely pair up with Nakobe Dean, who has missed time due to injury early in his NFL career, but none of their linebacker additions are on more than one year deal.

The prospect who stands out to Eagles fans is Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of Eagles legend Jeremiah Trotter. Finding longterm options at linebacker has eluded the Eagles for years and with two second round picks they could find that player.

Running back

The Eagles’ biggest free agent splash was signing former Giant and Penn State legend Saquon Barkley to lead them in the backfield. Behind Barkley, the Eagles bring back Kenneth Gainwell who’s in the last year of his deal. A reunion with Boston Scott is a possibility, but a late round running back may be on the table.

Defensive Line

As mentioned above, the Eagles value building up their defensive line. They saw a franchise legend in Fletcher Cox retire and are set to rely on former Georgia Bulldogs Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter as their starters. One again, finding depth at defensive tackle could be an option to compete with PJ Mustopher and Marlon Tuipulotu.

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 25 and runs through the 27th in Detroit.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.