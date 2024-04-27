2024 NFL Draft: Panthers add Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace in third round after another trade

The Carolina Panthers made another Day 2 trade and selected an intriguing linebacker prospect with their third selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Friday, the Panthers traded the 65th overall pick to the New York Jets for the 72nd and 157th overall picks. The move allowed the Panthers to add a fifth-round pick after trading two fifth-round picks to the Indianapolis Colts in the second round. The third-round trade was the Panthers’ fourth overall swap of the weekend.

Following the trade down, the Panthers chose Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace with the 72nd overall selection in the third round. Wallace was the third linebacker prospect to be selected during draft weekend.

Wallace, listed as 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds, is coming off a three-year career with the Wildcats. He produced 166 tackles (18 for loss), 10 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles during his college tenure. The 21-year-old defender ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine in February in Indianapolis.

Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace (LB28) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wallace will be expected to compete with Claudin Cherelus and Chandler Wooten behind starters Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell at inside linebacker in training camp. His presence will upgrade the depth at the position, and the Panthers are likely hoping that he can contribute on special teams and various sub-packages on defense.

Eventually, Jesup, Ga., native should be looked as a possible successor for Thompson, who is entering the final year of his contract.

The Panthers previously selected South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette and Texas running back Jonathon Brooks with their first two picks of the weekend. Legette and Brooks were the 32nd and 46th overall picks, respectively.

Following the selections of Legette, Brooks and Wallace, the Panthers still have needs at cornerback, tight end and edge rusher. With four picks remaining in the draft weekend, the Panthers will try to fill those holes over the weekend.

Carolina Panthers’ remaining draft picks

▪ First round, 32nd overall pick (via Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

▪ Second round, 46th overall pick (via Indianapolis Colts): Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

▪ Third round, 72nd overall pick (via New York Jets): Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

▪ Fourth round, 101st overall

▪ Fifth round, 157th overall (via Jets)

▪ Sixth round, 200th overall (via Bills)

▪ Seventh round, 240th overall (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

This developing story will be updated.