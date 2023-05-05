2024 NFL draft Pac-12 prospects — a lot more than just Caleb Williams

The end of the 2023 NFL draft makes it reasonable to turn our focus to the 2024 NFL draft. The USC Trojans are likely to produce the top pick in the draft, Caleb Williams, but that’s just a small piece of the larger significance of this draft for the Pac-12 Conference.

We have to get used to the new reality in college sports. This next football season is the last one in which USC will be a member of the Pac-12. This means next year’s draft class will be USC’s last Pac-12 football draft class. At the 2025 NFL draft, USC’s draft haul will be part of the Big Ten’s draft numbers, even though players were recruited when the Trojans were still a Pac-12 member.

Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News offered a first list of elite 2024 NFL draft prospects from the Pac-12.

You’re up, Caleb, but let’s then see who comes after him:

USC QB CALEB WILLIAMS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Surprise, surprise: Caleb Williams is the top player in the Pac-12 and likely the top player in all of college football.

WASHINGTON QB MICHAEL PENIX

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates with fans following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr. transferred from Indiana and shined in his first year at Washington. Year 2 should be even better.

UCLA EDGE LAIATU LATU

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Austin Jones (6) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) and linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Latu bounced back and emerged for UCLA last season. He should be one of the Bruins’ main pieces on defense.

OREGON WR TROY FRANKLIN

Oregon’s Troy Franklin, left, pulls down a pass during the Oregon Spring Football game at Autzen Stadium.

Troy Franklin was a favorite of Bo Nix, and both of them are back in Eugene this year.

WASHINGTON EDGE ZION TUPULOLA-FETUI

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer hugs defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) following a 45-20 Washington victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington was one of a handful of Power Five schools not to have a draft pick, but the Huskies could have two high picks in 2024.

UTAH S COLE BISHOP

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Malcolm Epps (19) attempts to catch a pass against Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Utes always find a way to produce top-end talent.

WASHINGTON WR ROME ODUNZE

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Anthony Cook (11) tackles Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) during the first half in the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies have another player on this list, and he should flourish with Penix throwing him passes.

OREGON QB BO NIX

Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix transferred from Auburn and was electric in his first season with the Ducks. The Pac-12 QBs are going to be difficult to stop.

USC S CALEN BULLOCK

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Jake Bobo (9) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) and defensive back Ceyair Wright (22) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tuli Tuipulotu was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers, and another USC defensive player will be worth watching in the 2024 NFL draft.

WASHINGTON EDGE BRALEN TRICE

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (0) runs in front of Washington Huskies defensive lineman Bralen Trice (8) in the first half of the 2022 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies are loaded with talent everywhere this upcoming season.

ARIZONA OL JORDAN MORGAN

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats are on the rise, and Jordan Morgan is one of the top offensive linemen in college football.

OREGON DL BRANDON DORLUS

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (97) flushes USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) out of the pocket during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Dorlus is going to be a handful for Pac-12 teams next season.

