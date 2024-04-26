2024 NFL draft order: Updated picks for 2nd, 3rd rounds
After a wild first round Thursday night, the 2024 NFL draft continues Friday night with the second and third rounds.
Here’s an updated look at the draft order for Day 2, following a barrage of trades on the first night:
SECOND ROUND
33. Buffalo Bills (from CAR)
34. New England Patriots
35. Arizona Cardinals
36. Washington Commanders
37. Los Angeles Chargers
38. Tennessee Titans
39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)
40. Washington Commanders (from CHI)
41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)
42. Houston Texans (from MIN)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Las Vegas Raiders
45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN)
46. Indianapolis Colts
47. New York Giants (from SEA)
48. Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
63. San Francisco 49ers
64. Kansas City Chiefs
THIRD ROUND
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)
72. New York Jets
73. Dallas Cowboys (from MIN via DET)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders (from SEA)
79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX)
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN)
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans (from PHI)
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)
91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF)
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET)
93. Baltimore Ravens
94. San Francisco 49ers
95. Buffalo Bills (from KC)
96. Jacksonville Jaguars
97. Cincinnati Bengals
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from PHI)
99. Los Angeles Rams
100. Washington Commanders (from SF)
DL Johnny Newton, Illinois
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB Junior Colson, Michigan
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
DL Braden Fiske, Florida State
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Max Melton, Rutgers
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) during the third…
Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OL Christian Haynes, UConn
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
RB Trey Benson, Florida State
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
S Javon Bullard, Georgia
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Tez Walker, North Carolina
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB D.J. James, Auburn
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
OL Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK
Share this
image
gallery
LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL Maason Smith, LSU
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
S Cole Bishop, Utah
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
OL Dominick Puni, Kansas
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) and Arkansas…
Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) and Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
CB Renardo Green, Florida State
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
WR Javon Baker, UCF
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery
DL DeWayne Carter, Duke
(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
WR Brenden Rice, USC
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Share this
image
gallery