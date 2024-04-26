2024 NFL draft order: Updated picks for 2nd, 3rd rounds

After a wild first round Thursday night, the 2024 NFL draft continues Friday night with the second and third rounds.

Here’s an updated look at the draft order for Day 2, following a barrage of trades on the first night:

SECOND ROUND

33. Buffalo Bills (from CAR)

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers (from NYG)

40. Washington Commanders (from CHI)

41. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)

42. Houston Texans (from MIN)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints (from DEN)

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants (from SEA)

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

THIRD ROUND

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN)

72. New York Jets

73. Dallas Cowboys (from MIN via DET)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders (from SEA)

79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX)

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks (from NO via DEN)

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans (from PHI)

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)

91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF)

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET)

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Buffalo Bills (from KC)

96. Jacksonville Jaguars

97. Cincinnati Bengals

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from PHI)

99. Los Angeles Rams

100. Washington Commanders (from SF)

DL Johnny Newton, Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

LB Junior Colson, Michigan

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

S Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

DL Braden Fiske, Florida State

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

OL Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

DL Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

CB Max Melton, Rutgers

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) during the third…

Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

OL Christian Haynes, UConn

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

DL Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

RB Trey Benson, Florida State

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

S Javon Bullard, Georgia

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tez Walker, North Carolina

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

CB D.J. James, Auburn

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

DL Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

DL T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

OL Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Louisville

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

DL Maason Smith, LSU

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

S Cole Bishop, Utah

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

OL Dominick Puni, Kansas

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

DL McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) and Arkansas…

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (3) and Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jermaine Burton, Alabama

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

CB Renardo Green, Florida State

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

WR Javon Baker, UCF

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DL DeWayne Carter, Duke

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

WR Brenden Rice, USC

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire