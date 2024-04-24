2024 NFL draft order and trade value chart

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit this week from April 25-27. It will be a busy time for Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos have already made several trades this offseason. They acquired quarterback Zach Wilson from the New York Jets and sent wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. More trades could be on the way — teams have called Denver about the status of receiver Courtland Sutton, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Broncos make a few moves during the draft.

Courtesy of the NFL Wire’s Coley Cleary, we have a graphic of the complete order of the 2024 NFL draft that includes trade values for each pick.

The values assigned to each pick are from Rich Hill‘s trade value model. Using this chart, fans can have some fun creating hypothetical trade scenarios for Denver during the draft. Here’s a look at the trade value chart:

The Broncos currently hold pick No. 12 overall in the first round. Based on trade this chart, that pick is worth 347 points. Denver’s picks in the first and third (61) rounds equal 408 points, which would be — in theory — the compensation required to move up to pick No. 8 in a trade.

The Broncos hold eight total draft picks, including the second-to-last pick of the draft at the end of the seventh round on Saturday.

