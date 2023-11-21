2024 NFL draft order: Rams move down 6 spots after beating Seahawks

There’s a subset of fans who are already looking ahead to the 2024 NFL draft, which is understandable for teams like the Cardinals, Patriots and Panthers. There are even some Rams supporters who can’t wait to see where their team lands in the draft order next year, knowing Los Angeles has a first-round pick for the first time since Barack Obama was president.

For those hoping to see the Rams pick as early as possible in April, Sunday’s result was a disappointment. Los Angeles narrowly beat the Seahawks, 17-16, improving its record to 4-6 on the year.

In the process, the Rams dropped all the way from the No. 7 pick in the draft to No. 13 after Week 11’s results. They’re one of six teams with a 4-6 record, so there’s sure to be plenty of movement in the draft order in the coming weeks.

Here’s a look at the current projection for non-playoff teams, according to Tankathon.

Bears (via 1-9 CAR) Cardinals: 2-9 Patriots: 2-8 Bears: 3-8 Giants: 3-8 Titans: 3-7 Commanders: 4-7 Falcons: 4-6 Packers: 4-6 Buccaneers: 4-6 Jets: 4-6 Chargers: 4-6 Rams: 4-6 Raiders: 5-6 Colts: 5-5 Broncos: 5-5 Bengals: 5-5 Bills: 6-5

Only one game separates the Rams from the sixth pick, which is currently held by the Titans. There are obviously a bunch of teams in that cluster between 4-7 and 5-5, so every win and loss will shake up the order significantly.

If Los Angeles is hoping to find its franchise quarterback in the upcoming draft, it could be challenging to do so at No. 13 overall. But at the same time, the Rams are just 1.5 games out of a playoff berth, which is what their focus is squarely on.

