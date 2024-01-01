2024 NFL Draft order: Raiders in line for 11th pick after Week 17

Just one week left in the NFL season. And with the Raiders officially eliminated from playoff contention, the discussion now shifts to draft position.

As long as the playoffs were a possibility, any pick as far down as 32nd overall was on the table. All non-playoff teams will pick at 18 or above.

For the Raiders, the pick range is higher than that.

Currently they site at 11th overall in the draft order. Their final position is within the range of picks 8-14.

Here is what the top 14 in the draft order currently looks like:

1. Bears (via CAR) 2-14

2. Commanders 4-12

3. Patriots 4-12

4. Cardinals 4-12

5. Giants 5-11

6. Chargers 5-11

7. Titans 5-11

8. Jets 6-10

9. Falcons 7-9

10. Bears 7-9

11. Raiders 7-9

12. Vikings 7-9

13. Saints 8-8

14. Broncos 8-8

Should the Raiders beat the Broncos in the season finale, the Raiders would drop to the 14th pick, behind their division rivals.

In order for the Raiders to move up to the 8th spot, they would have to lose to the Broncos while the Falcons and Bears would have to win.

