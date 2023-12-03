2024 NFL Draft order: How Patriots' position improved with Week 13 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have, at least temporarily, moved into position for the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots' losing streak reached five games -- their longest since 1995 -- with a 6-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday's Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium. New England became the first team in the Super Bowl era to allow 10 points or fewer in three consecutive games and lose all of them.

The loss is actually good news for the Patriots because it strengthens their chances of finishing with a top-three pick in the draft.

The Patriots are currently in the No. 2 slot, just behind the 1-10 Carolina Panthers. The Arizona Cardinals are leading the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-3 in the third quarter, but that game, as of this writing, is suspended due to lightning. If the Cardinals hang on and win, the Patriots will be all alone in the No. 2 pick slot. If the Cardinals lose, they would move back into the No. 2 spot and the Patriots would slide to No. 3.

The Patriots just wrapped up the easiest part of their schedule. Despite playing a bunch of below average teams and quarterbacks in recent weeks, the Patriots have lost five games in a row. This stretch includes defeats to the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers. The last four of those teams are unlikely to make the playoffs.

The schedule is about to get much tougher for the Patriots. They have a short week to prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who occupy a wild card playoff berth in the AFC. The following game is against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. New England then finishes at the Denver Broncos, at the Buffalo Bills and home vs. the New York Jets to close out the regular season.

The most winnable game left is against the Jets, whom the Patriots have beaten 15 straight times, including Week 3 at MetLife Stadium. But even if the Patriots win one more game, they'd still be in a good spot to secure a top-three pick because only three teams (Patriots, Panthers and Cardinals) have fewer than four victories.

Here's the updated top 10 of the first round order for the 2024 NFL Draft. This story will be updated as more Week 13 games conclude.

10. Las Vegas Raiders, 5-7

9. Tennessee Titans, 4-7

8. New York Jets, 4-7

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-7

6. New York Giants, 4-8

5. Chicago Bears, 4-8

4. Washington Commanders, 4-9

3. Arizona Cardinals, 2-10

2. New England Patriots, 2-10

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers, 1-10)