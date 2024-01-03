2024 NFL Draft order: Bears could land another top-10 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft by way of the Carolina Panthers, who clinched the league's worst record with a loss and Arizona Cardinals win in Week 17. With so many teams bunched together around six and eight wins, we won’t know where the Bears’ own pick will land in the draft order until the dust settles in Week 18.

This marks back-to-back years in which the Bears own the first overall pick. The NFL draft order is set by “the reverse order of finish in the previous season.” For playoff teams, draft order is determined by the results of the postseason, meaning the Super Bowl champion picks last. The league uses tiebreakers to separate teams who finished the season with the same record.

Here's a look at the current order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. An asterisk indicates teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers — 2-14)

2. Washington Commanders (4-12)

3. New England Patriots (4-12)

4. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

5. New York Giants (5-1)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

7. Tennessee Titans (5-11)

8. New York Jets (6-10)

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

10. Chicago Bears (7-9)

11. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

12. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

13. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

14. Denver Broncos (8-8)

15. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

17. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans — 9-7)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

*19. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

*20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

*21. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

*22. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

*23. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)

*24. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

*25. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6)

*26. Miami Dolphins (11-5)

*27. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

*28. Detroit Lions (11-5)

*29. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5)

*30. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns — 11-5)

*31. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

*32. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)

Teams without a first-round pick: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns

The Bears are entering a second consecutive offseason with a franchise-altering decision to make about quarterback Justin Fields. If the Bears stick with Fields, they could trade down for haul like last year or use the No. 1 pick to draft a a cornerstone player like WR Marvin Harrison Jr. General Manager Ryan Poles could also make the daring decision move on from Fields in hopes of drafting a new franchise quarterback.

A lot can certainly happen between now and the draft, which kicks off on April 25 in Detoit.

But as of right now, the Bears are on the clock.