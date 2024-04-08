2024 NFL draft: How old are some of the draft’s top quarterback prospects?

Sam Howell, Washington’s starter during the 2023 season, is actually still younger than 2024 NFL draft prospects Bo Nix and Michael Penix.

Yet, the Commanders new administration already determined the better thing for the Commanders was to go ahead and trade Howell.

Howell, entering his third NFL season, will turn 24 in September. Bo Nix, who quarterbacked at Auburn and then Oregon, is already 24, and Michael Penix, who was under center at Indiana and later Washington (Huskies), will turn 24 on May 8.

The question has been raised, “Did Adam Peters and Dan Quinn give up too soon on Sam Howell?” Of course, the answer is not going to be a simplistic yes or no. That’s because it is much too early to know. There simply is not enough data at this point to make an altogether certain conclusion either way.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams will turn 23 in November. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will not turn age 22 until Jan. 2025. LSU’s Jayden Daniels will turn 24 on Dec. 18, and Drake Maye (North Carolina) will be 22 on Aug. 30.

All of these players have different amounts of experience in different situations. Penix attempted the most passes of college quarterbacks (555). Nix (8th) attempted 470, while Maye attempted 425 (18th).

Contrast this with McCarthy (332), where Michigan’s defense kept them in every game. They won the national championship with a tough defense and an effective running game. They simply didn’t need McCarthy to throw nearly as much.

Consequently, just because there was less opportunity for McCarthy to throw does not mean he can’t be a capable passer in the NFL.

Howell had played in one NFL game when he became the starter for 2023. He showed flashes early in the season, but following the Seattle game, Howell noticeably dropped off in effectiveness and confidence.

Should Washington have traded Howell? At this point, we have no idea how Howell will respond to last season’s descending second half. Perhaps the new scenery and new coaching staff will do him well.

There have been reports that Sean McVay (Rams) and Sean Payton (Broncos) were also interested in Howell. That speaks well for Howell.

At this point, only one thing is certain: the Commanders “felt” it better that Howell not remain here as either the starter or backup to the quarterback they are going to select at No. 2 overall.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire